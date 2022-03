Refugees being evacuated from Northeastern Ukraine began coming through the humanitarian corridors that have been set up under the auspices of the International Red Cross. They will add to the 2 million Ukrainians the United Nations says have fled the country so far — more than half of whom are children. Elderly refugees were seen making their way across a bombed-out bridge while evacuating their besieged town. One woman was carried on a stretcher and another was carried in a shopping cart.