Ukrainian Refugee Surprised with Birthday Party by Her Mom and Emergency Services

A Ukrainian girl fleeing danger was given a chance to just act like a child when she was treated to a surprise seventh birthday party by members of emergency services.

Arina is staying in a refugee camp in Siret, Romania, where both volunteers and emergency service members made sure the little girl’s big day was properly celebrated.

Both the volunteers and the little girl’s mother pitched in to organize her party, complete with a cake, balloons and birthday hats.

The volunteers and emergency workers surprised the girl with singing when she left the shelter where her family was staying.

EMS wanted Arina to know that she was loved, despite the tension caused by the current conditions in Ukraine.

More than 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia invaded their homeland, United Nations officials said Sunday. Filippo Grandi is the U.N. High Commission for Refugees.TweetedThis is the current situation “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Nearly 60% of the refugees, around 885,303 people, have crossed the border into Poland, while 169,053 have sought refuge in Hungary, 113,967 have sought refuge in Slovakia, 84,067 have traveled to Moldova and 71,640 have gone to Romania, according to data The UNHCR.

