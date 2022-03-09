Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding

In a new video, President Zelenskyy mocks the Russians and even discloses his exact location.

To prove that he was still at the presidential palace in Kyiv he pointed his camera out of a window and even made a joke while he walked the corridors.

“We used to say, ‘Monday is a hard day.’ There’s a war, so every day is Monday,”According to the Ukrainian leader,

This is a stark contrast to Vladimir Putin, who is said be isolated and obsessed about his personal safety.

The raw courage of Zelenskyy is attracting admiration all over the world. After addressing British lawmakers via video, Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from a packed British Parliament.

Zelenskyy, who rose to fame as a comedian, is now being compared to a great wartime leader from another era — Winston Churchill. Time Magazine claims it’s like Charlie Chaplin became Churchill.

The suffering in Ukraine is growing. Video of a drone attack against the long Russian convoy in Kyiv

21 people were killed by a bombing two hundred miles away, in Sumy. In the city’s empty streets, you can hear gun battles.

Although food is scarce, the punishment for looting can be severe. One man was stripped, and taped to an utility pole.



Women are armed with assault rifles and in combat gear, vowing to fight until the end.