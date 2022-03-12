Ukraine shares edited video showing Paris being hit by aerialstrikes. People panicked

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, a Ukrainian official shared an imaginary video of Paris being attacked by airstrikes. People found it chilling.

A Twitter video by Oleksandr Melezhko, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Interparliamentary Cooperation allowed viewers to experience what it was like to have something happen to them.

“We also thought that it could never happen,”He captioned the post.

The video begins with a woman standing on a balcony looking out at the Eifel Tower. “cupping”For a cute photo, she held her hands up to the landmark.

Then, suddenly, an airstrike blast sounds, knocking the woman to the ground. A nearby building also falls.

As multiple airstrikes flew overhead, people and babies could hear their screams.

Another scene showed the Eifel Tower succumbing to the blast, as it was covered in dark smoke.

“Just think if this were to happen in another European capital,”The text displayed on-screen reads “Ukraine President Zelensky” before the screen flashed with quotes.

“We will fight till the end. Giving us a chance to live. Close the sky over Ukraine, or give us air fighters. If we fall, you fall.”

Sign upSubscribe to the Indy100 Weekly Newsletter, a free weekly publication

Many people commented on the video to share their horror.

“Utterly heartbreaking,”One wrote.

“Panicked bad for a minute here,”An additional option was added.

The third author wrote: “Whatever your opinion about a no-fly zone over Ukraine or sending aircraft, this really brings home what it could be like if your own town or city were attacked. Powerful stuff.”

Another person who believes that the video is a “very strong message”Also, he believes that WWIII is possible.

“Very strong message from #Zelensky #CaptainUkraine.

WW3 is literately at the doorstep, with its foot wedged in the doorway. This video is just propaganda, but it is a strong message. If we fall, you fall.”

The Independent has a proud tradition of advocating for the rights the most vulnerable. Our Refugees Welcome campaign was launched in 2015, during the war in Syria. As we renew our campaign, and launch this petition to address the Ukrainian crisis, we call on the government for more help. For more information about Refugees Welcome, click here Click here. Click here to sign the petition Click here. If you’d like to make a donation, please Click hereFor our GoFundMe page.

Participate in our news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the upvote button at the top.