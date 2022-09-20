A RUSSIAN MP has urged Putin for a nuclear strike against the UK to make Britain a superpower. “Martian DESERT”Reports from state television, live.
Vladimir Putin’s evil Duma mouthpiece Andrey Gurulyov, former deputy commander of Russia’sAlarming threats made against southern military district BritainAlso, Joe Biden NATO.
When Russia was asked about its readiness for the forthcoming elections, Ukraine warGurulyov answered “victory”, continuing: “Today I heard, ‘If we don’t win…’ That is not an option, we will win.”
He later continued: “Biden says there would be a reaction, per their Article 5, but if we turn the British Isles into a Martian desert in 3 minutes flat, using tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones, they could use Article 5, but for whom? A nonexistent country, turned into a Martian desert? They won’t respond.”
The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis shared the video to her Twitter page on Sunday, postng: “Meanwhile in Russia, more of the usual: nuclear threats against Germany and Britain, cautioning NATO against going into Ukraine,” She wrote the caption.
Ukraine President warns rest world
Volodymyr Zilenskyy discussed the Russian strike that almost struck a nuclear power facility.
The strike was almost at the Pivdennoukrainsk Power Plant in the Mykolayiv Region, approximately 2000km north the southern front line.
He wrote about the attack in a post to Telegram: “At night, a missile fell 300m from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant.”
The telegram message included footage “Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it’s too late.”
Russia strikes Ukraine, Ukraine is optimistic
Russia was forced from occupied territories in Ukraine.
The Seeing Russian‘s leave has led to excitement, and even relief amongst the Ukrainian people.
Russia continues to attack with a missile that just missed a nuclear power station.
This attack was just days after an international monitor warned that shelling at another site of atomic energy could cause serious injuries.
Liz Truss warns Russia against leaving ‘whole of Ukraine’
Tuesday saw the UN General Assembly in New York as the PM’s new prime minister.
Truss warned Moscow that it should leave in the past “the whole of Ukraine”In reference to its occupation and annexe of Crimea in 2014, Putin invaded.
According to Downing Street, the UK was already the second-largest military donor to Ukraine, before the Assembly pledge of £2.3bn.
£2.3bn from UK to Ukraine
Liz Truss will be making her first speech at the UN General Assembly in her capacity as Prime Minister.
The New PM met many world leaders during the funeral events for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Liz Truss will likely meet many more people during the General Assembly. She’ll touch down in New York on Tuesday and is expected to reiterate the message that the UK is supporting Ukraine.
Truss stated: “The UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way.”
Expect her to hold bilateral talks with Biden after the Assembly.
The liberated villages were abandoned
Though few would argue Ukraine’s “re-capture”Many people don’t want to leave their land and are reluctant to return it.
Many elderly, mothers, and children fled war zones. Though there’s a feeling of excitement, there’s concern there will still be attacks and explosives around.
Some farmers in Velyki Prohody didn’t make it, but of those that survived the occupation were elderly, rather than children.
A bomb disposal expert visited the area and discovered a MON-50 antipersonnel mine near the village.
International conventions banned the use of these kinds of mines. One that Russia didn’t sign up to.
He stated: “Imagine, this land is still full of shells from the Second World War.”