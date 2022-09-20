A RUSSIAN MP has urged Putin for a nuclear strike against the UK to make Britain a superpower. “Martian DESERT”Reports from state television, live.

Vladimir Putin’s evil Duma mouthpiece Andrey Gurulyov, former deputy commander of Russia’sAlarming threats made against southern military district BritainAlso, Joe Biden NATO.

When Russia was asked about its readiness for the forthcoming elections, Ukraine warGurulyov answered “victory”, continuing: “Today I heard, ‘If we don’t win…’ That is not an option, we will win.”

He later continued: “Biden says there would be a reaction, per their Article 5, but if we turn the British Isles into a Martian desert in 3 minutes flat, using tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones, they could use Article 5, but for whom? A nonexistent country, turned into a Martian desert? They won’t respond.”

The Daily Beast’s Julia Davis shared the video to her Twitter page on Sunday, postng: “Meanwhile in Russia, more of the usual: nuclear threats against Germany and Britain, cautioning NATO against going into Ukraine,” She wrote the caption.

