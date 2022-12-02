Ukraine news LATEST — Putin REJECTS Biden’s demands for Russia to end invasion as Moscow vows bloody war WILL continue

EU praises Irish people for accepting Ukrainian refugees

Yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission thanked the Irish People for their support “outstanding” support in welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ms von der Leyen said: “I want to personally thank you (Micheal Martin) for the excellent cooperation we had in the last two and a half years.

“These were very eventful years indeed. You said that first was the pandemic.

“You have steered very skilfully, Ireland through the pandemic and out of the pandemic, and I highly appreciate how you’ve always been a strong supporter of our vaccine strategy.

“You have presented an excellent national recovery resilience plan and the next generation EU where I had the honour and pleasure to be here to present it together with you.

“Now, indeed, we are in difficult times because Russia unleashed an atrocious war against Ukraine.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Irish people, for opening their hearts and their homes to Ukrainian refugee.

“This is outstanding. I want to thank you for the strong support for Ukraine to become a candidate Member of the European Union.”