UK weather: Storm Noa unleashed 96mph winds and brought hail to Britain.

Today, Britain will be hit by hailstorms and thunderstorms after Hurricane Noa brought in 96mph winds.

After days of storm chaos, the Met Office predicts an unsettling day that will see heavy rains moving in to northern parts.

Storm Noa is expected to bring more wet weather today, as it did on April 10 here in Trafalgar Square, London

Storm Noa is expected to bring more wet weather today, as it did on April 10 in Trafalgar Square, London.
Hail and thunderstorms are predicted, while high winds whipped up large waves here off the coast Sennen, Cornwall on April 12

Hail and thunderstorms are predicted, while high winds whipped up large waves off the coast of Sennen, Cornwall on April 12.
The rain, seen here in Brighton, Sussex on April 10, is predicted to ease off throughout today, before returning overnight

The rain, seen in Brighton, Sussex on April 10, is predicted to ease off throughout today, before returning overnight.

The North and Scotland are still experiencing heavy rainfall, which may lead to windy and wet conditions.

Met forecasts for the day predict “showers in North”, some of which are heavy with hail, thunder and lightning.

They will be mixed with sunny spells. Southern areas should see better weather, despite the occasional “isolated rains”.

Storm Noa, named by French forecaster Météo-France, is seemingly beginning to ease off after it brought high winds and heavy rain sweeping across the UK.

After being struck by scaffolding that had been blown away by strong winds, a Fareham woman needed to be taken to the hospital.

In the meantime, massive waves were seen breaking against Cornwall’s coastline as trees fell on Plymouth in Devon.

Met announced on Twitter As heavy rain fell across much of the country, gusts could reach up to 96 mph on the Isle of Wight.

Forecasters today predict a dry and sunny day for the South West and Northern Ireland. These areas have been the most affected by the storm.

According to Meteorologists, some rain will continue to fall in the area this evening.

Tomorrow is set to be a damp day, with ” showers in northern and central areas”.

The South West is likely to see “clouds and rain”, but then “slipping east” in the afternoon, although temperatures will remain “rather cold”.

According to Met forecasts, however, Saturday is expected to remain “mainly dry”, and there will be some rain before it turns “sunny” for most.

Coastal areas, such as here in West Bay, Dorset on Arpil 12, have borne the brunt of the storm in recent days

Coastal areas, such as West Bay, Dorset on April 12, have borne the brunt of the storm in recent days.
Tomorrow is predicted to be another damp day so Brits will need their umbrellas, like this woman on Westminster Bridge, London on April 10

Tomorrow is predicted to be another damp day so Brits will need their umbrellas, like this woman on Westminster Bridge, London on April 10.
Bank holiday tourists were met with a constant downpour in Windsor, Berkshire on April 10 and more wet weather is on the way, according to the Met Office

Bank holiday tourists were met with a constant downpour in Windsor, Berkshire on April 10 and more wet weather is on the way, according to the Met Office.

