UK weather: Storm Noa unleashed 96mph winds and brought hail to Britain.

Today, Britain will be hit by hailstorms and thunderstorms after Hurricane Noa brought in 96mph winds.

After days of storm chaos, the Met Office predicts an unsettling day that will see heavy rains moving in to northern parts.

The North and Scotland are still experiencing heavy rainfall, which may lead to windy and wet conditions.

Met forecasts for the day predict “showers in North”, some of which are heavy with hail, thunder and lightning.

They will be mixed with sunny spells. Southern areas should see better weather, despite the occasional “isolated rains”.

Storm Noa, named by French forecaster Météo-France, is seemingly beginning to ease off after it brought high winds and heavy rain sweeping across the UK.

After being struck by scaffolding that had been blown away by strong winds, a Fareham woman needed to be taken to the hospital.

In the meantime, massive waves were seen breaking against Cornwall’s coastline as trees fell on Plymouth in Devon.

Met announced on Twitter As heavy rain fell across much of the country, gusts could reach up to 96 mph on the Isle of Wight.

Forecasters today predict a dry and sunny day for the South West and Northern Ireland. These areas have been the most affected by the storm.

According to Meteorologists, some rain will continue to fall in the area this evening.

Tomorrow is set to be a damp day, with ” showers in northern and central areas”.

The South West is likely to see “clouds and rain”, but then “slipping east” in the afternoon, although temperatures will remain “rather cold”.

According to Met forecasts, however, Saturday is expected to remain “mainly dry”, and there will be some rain before it turns “sunny” for most.

