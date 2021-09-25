UK Weather: Met Office forecast Britain will be hotter than Portugal this weekend

Sizzling temperatures will melt Brits this weekend – with the UK weather forecast set to be hotter than Lisbon.

Sun worshippers will be able to bask in highs of 24C as the final heat blast of the summer is swept away in “blustery winds” and showers next week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will plunge in just days and then spiral to below-average levels for this time of the year. It will take several weeks before they reach normal levels.

According to the Met Office, September is set to be the warmest month on record. The highlights of this weekend will confirm that prediction.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



Sweltering temperatures of 23C will reach areas in the east and southeast on Saturday, with some hotspots enjoying 24C on Sunday.

Lisbon in Portgual will see only 22C, which makes the UK one of the most visited holiday destinations for Brits.

As the autumnal temperatures bring cooler temperatures, hot spells of sunshine will soon disappear.







(Image: PA)



Jonathan Vautrey, Met Office forecaster, warned the chillier weather will blast Brits from Monday.

He told Central Recorder: “This will make its way eastwards through Monday which will bring an autumnal feel with it.

“That will bring in a cooler and fresher feel.”

It comes as the mini-heatwave moving across the UK could stretch for a few more days, initially believed to only last three in total.







(Image: Getty Images)



Last weekend, the country enjoyed mercury hotter than the south of France, despite the recent torrential downpours and flash-flooding over recent weeks.

The Brits were also hit with torrential downpours and thunderstorms in July and August, which some have called the “washout summer”. However, the Met Office claims that we’ve enjoyed some of the most pleasant weather in recent years.

It was thought that there might be a heat blast, which would have caused a ten-day heatwave. However, weather patterns have changed and this is no longer the case.

The UK has seen a shorter heat spell, with sun-seekers soaking up every bit of Vitamin D that they can.

For the latest weather updates and breaking news stories from the UK and across the globe, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.