UK weather: Brits can expect dry and sunny conditions before the weekend of coronation – though thunderstorms may be just a few days away

Storm clouds gather just days before coronation.

The majority of the country is forecast to experience a dry and cloudy Tuesday, with temperatures expected in mid-teens for many areas.

3 Just days before the coronation of King Charles, storm clouds gather. Credit: EPA

Rain will fall in the North West of England, and Southern Scotland from this morning until midnight.

Met Office reports that despite the mild weather in the UK’s rest, a few lighter spells could appear later today afternoon.

In the meantime, today’s highs will be 16C at Bristol, 15C at Manchester, 14C at London, 14C Belfast, and 11C at Newcastle.

Overnight skies in much of England will clear this evening allowing a dry beginning to Wednesday.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, will see lingering showers coming in from the Atlantic. These are predicted to continue throughout the day, especially in Scotland’s West, Central, North East and North East.

Wednesday, however, will see many enjoying a fine day with dry weather and brisk winds.

In the South of England, the forecast is for sunshine with highs up to 16C.

Around midday, Wednesday in the North Western area may be a little wet.

While patches of rain will be expected to move in from the West Coast, they are likely to make their way to Edinburgh or even the border.

Cardiff will reach 16C tomorrow, Manchester 15C and London 14C.

Many will have a dry start to Thursday, however a heavy band of rain will drench the South West by the afternoon.

The wet front is expected to move up through Wales and Ireland during the morning before moving across Yorkshire and North West on Thursday.

London and Guildford in Surrey will both be baking in sunshine at 18C.

Thunderstorms

The Atlantic will bring more heavy rainfall to the UK on Friday.

Most Brits can expect temperatures up to 16C in the UK despite the torrential rain.

The rain should clear up for most of us on Friday evening, just in time for King Charles to be crowned on Saturday.

London is dry and sunny on Saturday. This means that the coronation can be held without the heavy rains in the South West.

The rains will continue to fall through the night, and by evening, in Wales and Scotland, Central and Eastern England.

On Saturday, London will experience a high of 16C. Manchester is 15C. Cardiff has a high of 14C. Scarborough, Plymouth and Scarborough have a high 13C.