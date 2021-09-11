UK shops Lidl merchandise will arrive next Week Including Branded Trainers And Bags!

By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

If you’re a big Lidl fan, you will be happy to know that you can order Lidl merchandise starting next week.

The budget supermarket has launched a Lidl By Lid merch collection, with prices starting at 99p

The collection includes the retro-inspired Adult’s Trainers for just £12.99, as well as Adult’s Sports Socks featuring the iconic Lidl logo, Men’s Swimming Shorts, and the Foldable Shopping Bag for just 99p.

Designed in Lidl’s iconic blue and yellow colors, the Adult’s Trainers are arguably the star of the show.

Thanks to the added ankle padding, they give off a retro vibe to any outfit.

The trainers are available in Ladies’ 4-7 and Men’s 7-11.5 sizes.

You can pair these with Lidl’s Adults’ Sports Socks, which feature the supermarket’s recognizable logo. They’re perfect for adding a bright pop of color to any look and will only set you back £1.49.

Or, if you’re hitting the pool, the Men’s Lidl Swimming Shorts (£4.99) are available in several striking patterns to make a real ‘splash’. These shorts come in sizes S-XL with an elastic waistband for added comfort.

To add fun to grocery shops, the Foldable Lidl Shopping bag is available in a variety of designs. The shopping bag is easy to fold away thanks to its wide straps.

From Thursday, September 16th, Lidl by Lidl will be in stores all over the country.

