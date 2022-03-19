UK records the warmest day of year, with more sunshine in store

The UK has been enjoying the warmest day this year.

According to the Met Office, the mercury hit 17.5C in Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Friday. It was 17C in Gogerddan, Cardiganshire, Wales.

The warm weather will continue Saturday, which promises to bring more sunshine. “cracking day if you like spring sunshine”According to Alex Deakin (Met Office meteorologist), the figure is.

A woman admires the magnolias trees at Kew Gardens, south west London (Steve Parsons/PA). PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

Temperatures are set to soar to 15C to 18C across the UK – levels well above average for March.

The north-west Scotland region will experience the highest temperatures. Some sheltered glens could see 20C.

There will be many places that are more balmy than Ibiza where temperatures of 16C can be expected.

Richard Miles, a meteorologist, stated to the PA news agency that it would be “very fine and warm”And “sunny for many people”.

Daffodils line the roadside in St James’ Park, central London (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Pictures – James Manning

The jet stream is able to track well to the UK’s north, while high pressure from the east creates the perfect conditions, he said.

According to the Met Office, Denmark is under high pressure and is likely to record its highest ever pressure record.

However, the wind will blow through southern England, Northern Ireland, and Western Scotland. This could make it feel much cooler than the high temperatures.

The high pressure will be moving away from Britain on Sunday. While temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits, it is predicted that the day will be slightly cooler, cloudier, and cloudier.

There are some showers in south-east England. But, it is possible to have rain in other parts of the country.

It would be, Mr Miles stated. “a bit cooler Sunday, Monday, and then high pressure gets back in charge and things settle down again from Tuesday”.

“It’s safe to say that high pressure will continue to dominate for certainly the first half of next week,”He stated that this meant more sunshine and clear skies were on their way.