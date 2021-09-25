UK Radford Biggest family garden with bar and hot tub!

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford gave her YouTube followers a full tour of the family’s impressive garden at their home in Morecambe, Lancashire, which includes a hot tub and bar outdoors

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has afforded fans an in-depth tour of her family’s swanky garden, complete with an outdoor bar and hot tub.

The Radford family lives in Morecambe on four floors and has a total of 10 bedrooms. They also update their YouTube followers often with videos.

Sue, 46 years old, showed off the children’s playground at the front of their mega property. This area has swings, a slide, and is the subject of Sue’s latest offering.

The area is also where the children store their bicycles. She said that the family will soon purchase a plastic storage container to store them in.

“I think that’s going to be next on the to-do list,” The busy mom, who owns a bakery along with husband Noel, is candid about her life.

Sue then walked across the artificial lawn in the back garden where the family boasts a collection of luxurious sun loungers, a hot tub, fire pit and bar, and adjoining seating area.

They are looking to purchase a gazebo for the hot tub to continue enjoying it after autumn arrives.

“I have to say [the hot tub] has just been the best thing ever,” admitted Sue.

“The kids all get so much enjoyment out of that.”

Sue and Noel – who famously don’t rely on any benefits to support their brood – currently have 19 of their kids living under their roof, with many sharing bedrooms.

Chris, aged 32, and Sophie (27) have both been to the nest before.

Alfie, their 14th baby, was tragically stillborn in 2014.

Pointing to the grey seating area with scatter cushions, the mum said: “I just love this area, it’s so nice. You can sit here with a nice cup of coffee in the evening and just chill out when the kids have gone to bed.”

But her favorite spot is the bar.

“This is probably one of my most favorite things in the garden along with the hot tub. It’s just brilliant,” Sue said.

In a previous video last year, Noel had explained how he had built it with the help of daughter Chloe, 26, and son James, 17, during the Covid lockdown.

“It’s just been so brilliant. We just love it,” Sue was thrilled.

Nicknamed ‘The Lockdown Bar’, it has been decorated with a wind chime and signs, including one that says: “I wine because they wine!”

They also have a barbecue and pizza oven for outdoor dinners.

Sue explained: “This was Aldi’s pizza oven and it is really really good. We’ve had so many nights with the kids making their own pizzas and things so that’s been a massive hit.”

Earlier this year, Sue and Noel began a major DIY project, in which they transformed their garden, including adding an artificial lawn which they vacuum to keep clean.