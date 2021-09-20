UK must accept 100 Covid deaths every day, says expert

THE UK will have to accept 100 Covid deaths per day moving forward, an expert has said.

It comes as Boris Johnson is set to unveil his Winter Plan, which will involve no further lockdowns as he will “rip up” harsh coronavirus measures.

2 The country must accept a level of deaths every day from the virus Credit: EPA

Currently some 125 people are dying of Covid each day, according to the Government dashboard, a figure that is steadily rising.

Sir Jeremy Farrar is a member the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, and director of Wellcome Trust. He discussed the acceptable number of coronavirus-related deaths while maintaining freedom.

He told German podcast Pandemia: “Politicians across the world are sort of pretending you can have your cake and eat it: ‘You can have zero deaths, no control measures, vaccinate if you want to or not vaccinate and it will all end’, and I just don’t think that’s realistic.

“I think [in the UK] around a hundred deaths a day, throughout the year, 30,000 deaths a year, in the current situation with the current vaccines, current treatments, current capacity within the system, I think is a level that would have to in the end be acceptable.’

“I think all countries are going to have this debate, and it’ll have to be an honest debate.

“Unless you’re New Zealand, you can’t get to zero deaths. I don’t know if you are New Zealand but I don’t know how to make your escape from this situation.

“Every country will have to have an honest debate – vaccines do this, treatment does that, some degree of control measures… but I don’t think we can continue to close schools and workplaces.”

He said that some measures like wearing face masks on public transport were a “minor inconvenience for a potential benefit”.

The Office for National Statistics has found that just one per cent of Covid-related deaths in England was double-jabbed.

This is a sign that vaccines continue to protect against serious illness and death.

Between January 2, 2021 and July 2, 2021 the number of deaths from Covid was 51,281, compared to 640 for those who were fully vaccinated.

The figures also revealed 61.1 per cent of “breakthrough deaths” (when someone double jabbed had a positive PCR tests 14 days after the second dose before dying) occurred in males, compared to 52.2 per cent and 48.5 per cent for other Covid deaths.

Julie Stanborough, Deputy Director Health and Life Events, said: “The risk of a death involving Covid-19 is much lower among people who are fully vaccinated than those who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose.

“This shows the effectiveness of the vaccines in giving a high degree of protection against severe illness and death.”

2

The i reported a cost-benefit analysis set the level at 1,000 a week before restrictions are reintroduced.

The analysis revealed that if deaths reached more than 50,000 per annum, the cost to the economy of shutting the country down would outweigh any benefits.

However, Downing Street has denied it has set any “acceptable level” of Covid deaths.

This comes as Boris Johnson prepares for a Tuesday press conference to outline his plan to help the country get through the pandemics this winter and autumn.

He is expected to end the restrictions on gatherings and events as well as the powers that have shut down large swathes since March.

UK Covid cases and deaths DROP by almost a fifth in a week as Sajid Javid scraps vaccine passports and rules out lockdown

The red tape roll-back is part of a master plan from the PM, who is desperate to avoid any further lockdowns.

As Central Recorder has revealed, third doses of booster jabs are being rolled out in a similar manner to the first vaccine drive. They will start with the most vulnerable and elderly.

If this fails and the NHS is under too much pressure, vaccination passports, indoor masks, and other interventions like working from home, will be required to return.

After a significant backlash from his party, Johnson retracted his promise to make jabs mandatory for large venues starting at the end of September.