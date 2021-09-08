UK Doncaster Racing tips for Wednesday as Newsboy chases backward to back Nap Winner!

Newsboy was awarded a 100-30 winnable Nap by Oisin Murphy Tuesday. Our top tipster is going for gold in Wolverhampton tonight and Doncaster’s St Leger meeting starts

Henry de Bromhead’s Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead can claim WREN’S BREATH as a significant success on the first day of Doncaster’s St Leger Festival.

The Irishman, better known for his bravery with National Hunt horses will get a lot of support from the Elzaam filly in Group 3. Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes(3.25).

Wren’s Breath has been blind in one of her eyes since childhood and won in Naas listed company.

After her powerful performance, Gary Carroll took some time to get her up and said that the key to her success was giving her enough space to run to the line.

The track of Doncaster would be ideal for the three-year-old as she hopes to emulate her stablemate Lismore’s success at the same level last May.

Hollie Doyle’s first ride at the yard is over, and if she can mount her horse to put in another good effort, she will be close to the finish.

Barry Geraghty is expected to make a memorable one-off return in the saddle. Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes(2.50).

Geraghty team up with MUMTAZ to compete against Richard Johnson, a four-time champion jockey, and ten former members of the weighing area.

The 70-rated gelding is in the frame his last three outings. He is just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark and is weighted to give a big performance.

ARECIBO has performed well in this season’s Listed Cazoo Scarbrough StakesIdeal target is 4.00

Robert Cowell worked his magic with the six-year-old and placed him in the Group 1 King’s Stand earlier in the season.

He was a former decent handicapper and has a great chance to be a good male with Jamie Spencer taking over the reins.

Wednesday tips

DONCASTER

1.45 JADHLAAN

2.20 SHABBAB

2.50 MUMTAAZ

3.25 WREN’S BREATH (NB)

4.00 ARECIBO

4.30 FAISAL

5.00 LOOK OUT LAOUIS

UTTOXETER

1.50 OUTLAW Jack

1.30 CRY FOR WOLF

2.00 SEABOROUGH

2.30 SAMBA DANCER

3.05 DAL HORRISGLE

3.40 SIZING CUSIMANO

4.10 JIMMY – THE DIGGER

4.40 ROCK ON ROCCO

CARLISLE

2.10 TWO DOOR SALOON

2.40 ROSIE’S RESCUE

3.15 TRIBALART

3.50 ARRANMORE

4.20 PROPAGATION

4.50 DREAMSELLER

5.25 HELLO ZABEL

WOLVERHAMPTON

4.45 SAY GRACE

5.15 SOVEREIGN PRINCE

5.50 SERENITY

6.20 IMAGINE FREEDOM

6.50 NADINE

7.20 NIBRAS SILVER GOLD (NAP).

7.50 INVINCIBLE SERGEANT

8.20 COLINTON