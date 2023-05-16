UK Dog owners issued ‘emergency’ warning this summer

UK dog owners have been issued an ‘emergency’ warning ahead of the British summer after a beloved pet needed emergency treatment due to barbecue leftovers.

The PDSA, a vet charity, has shared a warning with dog owners about the dangers associated with barbecue leftovers. Billy, a seven-year old dog who required surgery to remove the chicken bone that was stuck in his mouth, prompted PDSA’s warning.

Billy’s owner, Frank, acted swiftly after noticing his rescue pup frantically pawing at his mouth and making a chewing motion.

He said: “Billy was in the back garden and was rubbing his mouth with his paw as though trying to dislodge something. When I investigated, he stared me in the face and then rolled onto his back on the floor.

“I immediately realised something was very wrong so I picked him up and took him to the PDSA Pet Hospital as quickly as I could.”

PDSA Vet Claire Roberts said: “Billy was in a great deal of pain when he arrived at the Pet Hospital, his mouth was so sore that he couldn’t be properly examined.

“The team had to sedate him so that the bone could be successfully removed and, luckily, there was no damage to his mouth or throat.

“X-rays of Billy’s stomach identified tiny bone fragments so Frank was advised to feed him bulky food to encourage their safe passage through his digestive system.”

Claire added: “Billy was extremely lucky that the bone in his mouth and the ones in his stomach didn’t cause any serious damage.

“It is cases such as this that highlight the importance of clearing away any debris, including skewers, bones, and litter, after enjoying a barbecue.

“What may be some harmless fun in the sun for us can easily have disastrous consequences for pets and wild animals.”

Dog owners in the UK can use these tips to keep their pets safe during summer.

PDSA has warned that it’s not just barbecues that pose a threat to dogs. The experts have provided three tips for UK owners on how to protect their dogs this summer.

Dogs at risk of heat stroke

Experts at PDSA warned: “Pets can quickly overheat in warm weather, so it’s important to keep your furry friends cool while they’re enjoying time outside.

“Signs of heatstroke can vary from excessive panting, confusion, bright red gums, foaming at the mouth, collapse or even seizures. It’s important to ensure your pet can easily head indoors or find some shade when they need to cool down. You may have to keep your sun-loving pet indoors in order to avoid overheating.

“If you’re planning to host a barbecue on a particularly hot day, consider scheduling an evening soirée instead, when the temperature should be cooler. If you have a dog, put out a paddling pool for them to enjoy a cool dip. It’s important that they also have access to fresh, clean water at all times, so they can stay hydrated.”

Safe space to keep your dog

Veterinary experts say that planning in advance for visitors to your home can help make their stay more enjoyable.

They said:“Having a house full of strangers can be unsettling for our pets, so make sure they can retreat to a comfortable, safe space to relax in peace.

“Set up a quiet area in a room or corner of the garden, making sure they have access to food, water and a couple of their favourite toys.”

PDSA appeals for donations in order to ensure that it can continue to offer life-saving services to pets. To donate, visit the PDSA Website.