UK Daily Covid cases up 28% last week with 61.900 new infections

A further 61,900 Covid cases were announced today – a jump of 28 per cent on last Tuesday’s 44,017.

Today’s death toll was also reported at 212, bringing the total number coronavirus victims to 162,000.

1 The UK’s daily Covid tally

Yesterday, there were 126,604 cases. But Monday’s figure will always be higher because it now includes infections from the weekend.

As the outbreak is waning, the Government has stopped publishing death and infection figures for the weekend a few week ago.

However, the dashboard indicates a very slight increase in Covid cases from the previous week of February.

Cases have been spiralling for weeks.

The daily average fell by two-thirds from 100,000 at January’s end to 37,000 now.

However, the number PCR Covid tests performed has nearly halved from mid-January to 170,000 per daily.

It happened as the Prime Minister tore up the Covid rulebook, and scrapped isolation laws.

In less than a month, testing supplies will be reduced – no PRC or lateral flow tests are available.

Boris Johnson lifted the curtain on months of curbs last week, stating that it was now up to individuals to protect themselves.

Three doses of vaccine are the best way to protect yourself from the coroanvirus.

These jabs reduce the chance of serious illness and death. Experts repeatedly stated that the most seriously ill patients in hospitals are those who have not been vaccinated.

Omicron BA.2 has taken over the original BA.1 strain, which was a major factor in Christmas waves.

Omicrons are more gentle than the previous Covid types, especially when they are vaccinated.

It can also spread faster than BA.1. BA.2 is more likely, however, to jump between household members.

This is despite the fact that data shows that the number of deaths from Covid-related illnesses in England and Wales has fallen to half of what was seen during the Omicron epidemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 766 deaths involving Covid in the week that ended February 25, according to ONS.

This is down 48 per cent from the 1,484 deaths registered in the week to January 21 – the highest weekly total during the latest wave of the virus.

The recent wave saw deaths that were well below those of the January 2021 worst-case Covid wave (8,433).

The number of Omicron victims who died in the worst week was identical to those who died on day 1 of the first wave (1,461).

These figures show the effectiveness of the vaccination program, especially the rollout and distribution of booster doses.

Last week it was revealed the Sage group of government science advisers are standing down and will no longer meet to ­discuss Covid after two years.

This move is another step back towards normality.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has been headed by England’s Chief Medical Officer Sir Chris Whitty and UK Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick ­Vallance.