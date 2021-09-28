UK Comedian Vic Reeves Reveals He Has Non-Cancerous Brain Tumour That Has Left Him With Hearing Loss

Vic Reeves, aka Jim Moir, the UK comedian and TV personality known for his pairing with Bob Mortimer, has spoken for the first time publicly about being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Reeves revealed that he has vestibular neuroma (also known as acoustic neuralma), a non-cancerous tumor of the brain. Reeves stated that it is being monitored to see if there are any changes. He also said that he has lost one ear of his hearing.

“It’s benign. They can’t remove it – they can shrink it or they can just leave it and keep an eye on it, and that’s what they’re doing,” Buxton, he said.

“I would rather hear than not but this happened so you just get on with it, don’t you?” Reeves continued, “I’ve got used to it, I like going out bird watching and I never know where the birds are. I can hear them but I don’t know what direction they are in. I had to throw away all my stereo LPs.”

“I’m living with deafness. Can you imagine a life without stereo records? All I’ve got left is Frank Ifield on mono,” he added.

Reeves and Mortimer have been the stalwarts of British alternative comedy for many decades. Their credits include The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer and Shooting Stars.