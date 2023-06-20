UFC fans worried by unrecognisable MMA Legend’s unhealthy body transformation, as he lost his once-large muscles

Alistair Overeem has been a subject of concern for UFC Fans after his drastic weight loss.

Before failing aTB, the 2010 K-1 Grand Prix champion possessed one of MMA’s most muscular physiques. Test – he was astonished by his testosterone ratio. Fourteen Times a Day In 2012, the average temperature was higher than usual.

5 Alistair Overeem was once a MMA fighter with one of the most muscular physiques. Credit: GETTY

5 Overeem’s amazing frame has left fans, and even the octagon girl in wonder Credit: GETTY

5 The 43-year old has lost weight dramatically over the past few months Credit: [email protected] _SAKAKIBARA

Overeem, who faced former WWE superstar Brock Lesnar on his UFC debut, trimmed down after his return to the ring 13 months later. He still had a muscly frame but most of that seems to be gone.

MMA fans have been left in awe after viewing a picture of Nobuyuki Sakakibara, CEO at RIZIN. The 43-year old was known as Ubereem during his prime.

Many flocked to Twitter Some expressed their concern, asking “WTF? Is he okay?”

Another said: “Oh nah I hope he’s okay.”

Another said, “Damn!” You can also find out more about the man by clicking here.. I just hope he’s okay.”

One remarked: “I just really hope he’s healthy.”

One person said: “This isn’t normal weight loss.”

Some fight fans did not seem to be concerned about Overeem’s thinner frame. They attributed it to Father Time, who had caught up with the ex-UFC heavyweight champion.

5 Overeem’s lean body left MMA enthusiasts stunned Credit: [email protected] _SAKAKIBARA

One said: “He’s in his forties. This is what he should look like if he’s healthy.”

A second person said: “Whoever told you he looked unhealthy was a moron.”

One chimed in: “Comparing his current physique with his Ubereem days is kinda unfair, don’t u think?”

Reem was doing great, said another. Check out those biceps. “Just dropping a few lbs.”

5 Alistair Overeem is released from UFC after losing to Alexander Volkov in March 2021 GETTY

Overeem’s UFC career ended in March 2021 after losing to Alexander Volkov by TKO at the end of round 2.

Last October, the Dutchman made a return to kickboxing for a three-fight series with Badr Hari, former K-1 Heavyweight Champion.

Overeem had won by decision but it was overturned as a no contest after it became known that he had failed a drug test.

Reem, who still hasn’t addressed his second anti-doping offense in career, was given a suspension of one year.