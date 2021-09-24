UFC fans worried about Nick Diaz comeback as ‘slow’ shadow-boxing video emerges

Nick Diaz will be back inside the octagon for the first time in more than six years this weekend – but fans are worried about his return after seeing footage of him training.

Diaz, 38 years old, last fought at UFC 183 in January 2015. He was defeated by Anderson Silva. However, the bout was later declared a no-contest when Silva tested positive for drostanolone (and also androstane) and was later canceled. Diaz was also positive for marijuana.

His last win was October 2011, when he defeated B.J. Penn at UFC137.

On Saturday, however, Diaz (the older brother of Nate) will make a comeback on the UFC 266 Las Vegas card for a much-anticipated rematch with Robbie ‘Ruthless’ Lawler.

However, an online video clip of him shadow boxing has prompted many UFC fans to cast doubts over his physical condition heading into his comeback fight.

In the clip, Diaz appears alarmingly sluggish and one fan tweeted: “Am I seeing things or is he slow as hell there? Maybe it’s a mind game.”

“Man I hope this footage isn’t any sign of what we get Saturday, I’m already nervous,” wrote another.

Many fans also made comparisons with Evander Holyfield’s disappointing boxing return, which saw him lose in the first round to Vitor Bellfort, an ex UFC fighter.

“I love Nick Diaz but that shadow boxing video is giving me big time Evander Holyfield a couple weeks ago vibes,” posted one.

Many UFC fans are now more concerned about the video after Diaz’s recent comments made.

“I never enjoyed fighting. It’s just something that I do,” He spoke to ESPN.

“It’s just what I do. I try to get away from it, but really, it’s kind of inevitable. It is. All the people around me, and all the money and the sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting. I might as well just go and take my punches.

“Do I feel confident? I never do. I have never done so. I’ve always felt like I’m gonna get trashed out there. Every fight I’ve ever done.”

Lawler himself last fought in August 2020, losing to Neil Magny at UFC 175.