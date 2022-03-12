U.S. Veterans Are Training Ukrainian Veterans to Fight Putin’s Forces

Three days after the Russian invasion, Hannibal informed me that he was forming a group international military volunteers to fight for Ukraine.

Hannibal — who asked that Rolling Stone not reveal his name because of security concerns — had been a U.S. Army infantry officer with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He’d joined up in 2005 after graduating from Yale, done multiple deployments to Afghanistan, and after getting out of the military, he’d bounced around in a variety of communications roles.

A burly middle-aged man who switched between enthusiastic appraisals of operas to technical analysis of high explosives midsentence, he’d also spent years in Ukraine, touring the front lines of fighting in Donbass about 10 times between June 2015 and August 2017 as a military-focused writer and analyst. His connection to Ukraine and its people was partly due to his return to America with a well-connected Ukrainian spouse.

Hannibal assembled an elite team of combat-tested veterans two days after calling to tell of his plans. I stood beside him and his team in an abandoned Soviet factory building near Lviv, Ukraine, two days later. As they planned to take a crash course on guerrilla warfare, their footsteps echo in the large empty rooms.

“The defender has the advantage of being able to choose where to fight,”He told the more than three dozen Ukrainian women and men gathered before him. They were anxious and filled with fear at the prospect of war. In a mix of puffy coats, camouflage jackets, old uniforms, and New York street fashion, they were a cross section of Ukraine’s Westward-looking middle class. As the snow started to fall outside, the Ukrainians were forced to huddle in the darkened industrial space that was turned into an impromptu school.

Hannibal took longer than the translator needed for his words to be conveyed before adding: “You will choose your killing ground.”

Hannibal’s team had joined forces with Ukrainian officials in order to teach the average Ukrainian how he could become a partisan fighter. It was time to start a new. “Lincoln Battalion,”Hannibal called it half-jokingly after the romanticized, but ultimately ineffective, group of American volunteers who fought during the Spanish Civil War. “If you are very unlucky and alive at a moment in history,”Hannibal said to me: “when your position in life and skill set mean that you can contribute usefully on the side of good in an immoral war, there’s really only one choice: to help try to end it.”

But I was skeptical. The Syrian Civil War was the latest example of large-scale foreign fighters, weapons and trainers entering a conflict. That hadn’t stabilized anything. However, it made the conflict even more brutal: Religious extremists ran rampant; spy agencies funded training and provided arms; armed groups backed with foreign cash fought one-another; and civilians were being slaughtered in greater numbers.

Hannibal readily admitted he didn’t know how it was all going to work. However, he knew that his team was uniquely placed to help the Ukrainians through its training and experience.

“You and I both know if you get on a train to Kyiv, and you show up in Kyiv,”Hannibal stated to me that “there’ll be an AK for you, or a Molotov.”

When I reached Ukraine, it was already too late., it still wasn’t clear to me how far the government had progressed in actually trying to create a stand-alone Foreigners fighting for their rightsThis is how Hannibal might fit into the picture. The government had made a call for applications, and they received many from all over the globe. According to the Ukrainian government, thousands of people were signing up for the fight. But was Hannibal a part of this effort or not? Or was he simply freelancing his way to the war?

I didn’t know what to make of the small group of Americans Hannibal had enlisted to his cause. Because of security concerns, they will be identified under pseudonyms. My generation can immediately recall a small group of soldiers of fortune who show up to help others when they are not needed. These pseudonyms will come from one of 1980’s most popular TV shows: The A-Team.

Faceman was deployed twice in Iraq. He then went on to a career as an actor and artist, landing some small roles in well-known TV shows. At first, I thought he was a burnedout who preferred to be baked on the couch rather than in combat. Surprised to discover he was a decorated Marine officer. His most recent project is to record a rock album at his farm in rural Michigan.

B.A. is a former cavalry officer and also participated in intelligence operations against insurgents. He’s now a novelist with several books under his belt. Despite the pseudonym, he’s a photographic negative of Mr. T.: laid-back, thoughtful, and anything but intimidating.

Murdock looks like a spy. His physique is that of an ultramarathoner. His Zen master aura makes him seem unflappable. He talked about having lived in France, so perhaps he’d been in the French Foreign Legion? But no. Murdock did not have military experience. Murdock claimed he was a serial entrepreneur who had started several successful restaurants in Paris. Shortly before joining Hannibal’s team, he’d been on a trek in Nepal studying meditation. His clear mind was now focused on logistics coordination.

So, you have a Yalie, a chef, a novelist and an actor.

Accompanying this band of middle-aged misfits was Tawnia — Hannibal’s wife. Tawnia was the factotum, unlocking the doors of Ukrainian government and keeping everyone on time. She was also trying to coordinate the evacuation from Kyiv of her parents, who were ill.

Later, I asked Tawnia how the evacuation was going as we huddled in the entryway of the team’s borrowed apartment, taking shelter as an air-raid warning echoed down the cobblestone streets outside.

She explained that her brother was driving them now. “They should be here soon, I dunno. Maybe two days. There’s a lot of roadblocks.”

“And when they get here, my father-in-law is going to kill me for bringing his daughter into a war zone,”Hannibal was added.

Mac William Bishop

Before the war I knew Lviv, and the city was very different from before. Its entrances were surrounded by checkpoints. With guns and yellow armbands, soldiers, police, and random security team personnel patrolled its entrances. As collection points for humanitarian supplies, public spaces were taken over. Few shops and restaurants were open. Everyone was worried about Russian saboteurs and paratroopers suddenly appearing above.

The team met with its local contacts at a university. “I’m Taras One,”One of the translators stated.

“And I’m Taras Three,”The other one. “We’re both named after the poet [Taras Shevchenko].”

“Taras Two is in Poland,”Taras One was also added apologetically. “Where the CTC moved just before the invasion.”

Before the Russian invasion, the Combat Training Center (or CTC) was located near Lviv, Ukraine. There NATO and its partners provided multinational training for the Ukrainian military. As units were rotated through the CTC they taught combined arms tactics. They also assisted in modernizing the Ukrainian military’s military after Russia took Crimea in 2014.

“Putin is chasing windmills,”Taras One shared this information with me. “He said he wants to ‘denazify’ Ukraine. But Ukrainians understand what he wants is to destroy us.”

To coordinate training efforts, the team also had two additional English speakers. One of the two English speakers, identified only as Stacy by her family, was a Ukrainian military officer who served on the frontlines at the time the invasion began. A lively and outgoing woman, she described how she took refuge in a bunker to escape the Russian artillery barrages, and airstrikes which, she claimed, were designed to destroy her unit. “It was not fun.”

The semicovert operation required some comfort with uncertainty. Mykyta was the embodiment of this. He wore a long beard and was well dressed. “operator chic” — baseball cap, cargo pants, boots, parka, and lots of pouches — and no one could pin down any precise details about his role or background. He could still get things done.

“We need some kind of building we can train in,”Faceman.

“OK,”Mykyta agreed and called.

“Can we make sure the volunteers bring weapons to train with?”Hannibal asked.

“OK.” Mykyta sent a text.

Weapons, vehicles, food. Whatever. Mykyta nodded, but he did not express any emotion. He then typed the problem on his smartphone. Soon Hannibal’s team was standing on the roof of a Soviet-era factory in a crumbling industrial complex.

“Now just give me an army,”Faceman stated, “Looking at abandoned buildings with satisfaction.”

“Are you going to teach us how to create a corridor so we can evacuate women and children to safety?”Hannibal asked one of his volunteers the first question.

This made it clear what all this was about. These people were desperate to learn how they could defend themselves. They knew the tsunami of carnage was coming and saw it coming. They needed someone to show them how to survive.

“Some of you may have never thought you’d be in a position like this,” B.A. The volunteers were informed by B.A. “But more than anything . . . I want you to know that you have the advantage when the enemy comes here. Because this is your home. It is not a matter of if the resistance wins, but when.”

However, the victory looked less certain when you look at the 40 Ukrainians who attended the training. The youngest of the participants was a boy “who looked like he was 14 years old,”One of the Taras stated that the oldest was in his sixties, despite later claiming that he was 16 years old. They were office workers, storekeepers, waiters, warehouse managers and shopkeepers. Many of them were college students.

“I can’t find an assault rifle to buy,”I was told by a student. He claimed that only small-game rifles in.22 caliber were available in stores. Some students were using four foot-long Mauser bolt action rifles. I was amazed at the markings on the one I saw. It was made in 1933.

The three instructors broke down the volunteers into teams to practice room-clearing operations the next day.

“The goal is to teach you the best practices, so that you will know how to counter them,”Hannibal said this to the Ukrainians.

After a day of training in small unit tactics and weapons handling the team returned to their apartment, where they enjoyed tacos prepared by Murdock. Tawnia stated that word had spread and the deputy governor from another province asked if the team could visit his people to train them, as there was a nuclear power plant nearby.

It’s a “fuckin’ resistance academy,” B.A. said.

“You know you’re never leaving, right?”Hannibal was told by Faceman.

Hannibal smirked and looked at his wife, who was absorbed in her phone managing her parents’ escape.

Faceman sat closely while his four teams watched.Assisting the dismounted, I carefully walked down the street.

“Don’t bunch up,”He said it to them. “Stay spread out. Nonverbal communication. I need people to check their sectors and communicate to the squad leader that they are clear.”

They’d been training for just a few days, but they seemed to be picking things up. They were able to move freely through dangerous areas using hand signals. They kept dispersion and covered one another’s advances and withdrawals. They were able to set up barricades or prepare for an ambush.

B.A. His squad included several older men with military experience. He explained to them how they could make it difficult for the invaders.

“And you are fighting with us, right?”Ask a volunteer.

B.A. B.A. The answer was obvious. “No.”

Hannibal said that based on the conversations he had with American officials, he was confident that — so long as his team restricted its activities to training volunteers for the local militia, known as the Territorial Defense Forces — he was staying in the legal gray area where he wanted to be.

It is difficult to be a neutral party in a conflict. American history — from Vietnam to Syria to Niger — is stuffed with incidents of “trainers”They were caught in the middle.

Then there’s the Nazi issue. Three dozen patriotic and nationalistic organizations “volunteer military formations,”Oder dobrobatySince 2014, they have been fighting Russia in eastern Ukraine. Some are the private arms of oligarchs. Many have been taken over by the defense and interior ministries. Some accept foreign volunteers to their ranks or even consist entirely of them. “foreigners”Former Soviet republics. One of the dobrobaty, the ultranationalist Azov Battalion, had played a decisive role in the liberation of Mariupol in 2014 — and later been accused of having Nazis in its ranks. Because there were. Many of them were war junkies, white supremacists and fascists. As the United States increased its military support for Ukraine, the group was unable to receive American arms or assistance.

Azov’s reputation as a haven for the far-right played well with Russian propaganda aimed at portraying Ukraine as full of Nazis, one of the primary justifications for Putin’s war. The same day Hannibal’s team was exploring its training ground, a spokesman for Russia’s defense ministry, Igor Konashenkov, told state media outlet TASS that “mercenaries”Captured while fighting with Ukraine will not be considered prisoners of war. “at best, they can expect to be prosecuted as criminals.”

It seemed impossible that any amount of legal caution would prevent the involvement of Americans — regardless of how they defined themselves or tried to limit their role — from becoming an inflection point in an escalating arc of war. The Kremlin insists that they had nothing whatsoever to do with the 2014 conflict. “little green men” invading Crimea. They were believed by no one, but Putin used the fiction to cover his tracks. Could this A-Team also be part of a propaganda push?

Later that day, the Americans had Taras Three observed a man walking in to the facility and recording the instructors. He had divided the volunteers into groups and started practicing hand signals. Before anyone could determine who he was, or why he was there, he vanished.

This rattled both the Ukrainians and the team. There was reason to be concerned. These irregular, hastily-formed military groups have been historically the easiest targets for spies. Stacy said that two Russian infiltrators had joined an infiltrated group of volunteers in Kyiv a few days before the training began. According to reports, 14 defenders were killed by the infiltrators before they had the chance to fight when weapons were issued.

When the volunteers broke for lunch, Hannibal’s team left the training site to talk over the suspected security breach with Stacy, Mykyta, and Taras One and Three. B.A. As he listened to the discussion about the event and the best way to handle it, he became increasingly angry, leaving his chicken Kyiv unattended on his plate. He finally exploded in anger.

“I’m really tense right now,” B.A. said, calling for the rest of the day’s training to be canceled, so that they could address security concerns. “There may be a video circulating out there that portrays us as active U.S. military, and that is a geopolitical issue.”Biden had stated that no American troops would be on the ground. This was a good promise, as fighting between U.S. military forces and Russian forces would result in World War III.

B.A. B.A. “This is a hard conversation to have, but if we don’t address it right now, it’s going to be a shadow hanging over this thing.”

Stacy agreed to: “This isn’t a game. This is military training.”

Mykyta, who was unreadable as ever, just nodded and began making calls. The facility was secured immediately by layers of grim-faced mobsters with loaded AKs. Everyone who entered would be checked for their identity, weapons and bags.

B.A. was there that evening. I asked B.A. why he was there, and why he wanted to participate in this war.

“It’s very evidently just,”He reflected. “You don’t have to go into a long maze of chemical weapons and tribal issues. It is a democracy — yes, with problems, but so are we. It is a sovereign country that has been invaded. And that’s wrong. Full stop.”In other words, you get some of the camaraderie, adrenaline, and sense of purpose that come with war but not the moral black hole at its center.

“I literally didn’t know that we were independently standing up a militia,”Faceman. “I thought it was going to be coordinated. But fuck … we are doing this on our own. We are basically creating an army.”

I thought of that army, those amateur fighters walking down the street in training, whether they were law students, entrepreneurs, or young women. I imagined them facing a single decent Russian soldier with a PKM belt fed machine gun. I saw bodies in dirt.

Late one night I challenged Hannibal and Faceman about whether this wasn’t all some romanticized adventure. Were they compensating for their role in America’s dirty wars? “I have no illusions about combat, and I don’t have anything to prove about what I did in Afghanistan,”Hannibal stated it forcefully.

Wasn’t he concerned that former American military officers training Ukrainians could be a proximate cause for a war between NATO and Russia?

“We aren’t doing anything that NATO isn’t on a larger scale,”He said. “These volunteers are going to fight. They will do it without training, or they can do it with some training. But they’re going to do it.”

Faceman was the first to jump in “There will be children who die. There will be Russian soldiers who die. There will be Ukrainians who die. And the worst part of this, is that this is one man’s war.”

While the training continued, I was still trying to figure out if Ukraine’s “foreign legion”Whether it was intended to be a military unit or if foreigners were only allowed to take part in the volunteer civil-defense training Hannibal was conducting.

One of Tawnia’s contacts told her that foreign fighters were indeed being allowed to enter Ukraine. A picture of several foreigners wearing military equipment was taken a few days later. “defending Kyiv”On social media, the news began to spread. Some foreigners took up arms to defend Ukraine, it seemed.

Hannibal shared a lot with me about military and “military-adjacent”People had been reaching out with complex plans to get involved.

“They’ll message me saying ‘Get in touch with this guy, and meet that guy, and get keys to this apartment, and set up transport for blah, blah, blah.…’ They’re back in the states. But we are here.”

He said that the situation was too volatile for him to develop a long-term plan beyond his immediate training program. However, he felt certain that motivated individuals could participate if they felt compelled.

“That’s the truth of war. You take an incredible risk to show up to a place, they’re not gonna turn you away. If you want to participate in the war, you can,”Hannibal was done. “That’s one of the ways you know this is a real war.”