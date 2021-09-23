U.S. Diplomat to Haiti Resigns Over Biden Administration Policy

A senior American diplomat who oversees Haiti policy has resigned, two U.S. officials said, submitting a letter to the State Department that excoriated the Biden administration’s “inhumane, counterproductive decision” to send Haitian migrants back to a country that has been wracked this summer by a deadly earthquake and political turmoil.

The diplomat, Daniel Foote, was appointed special envoy to Haiti in July, just weeks after President Jovenel Moïse was killed in his bedroom during a nighttime raid on his residence. Former ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Foote was also acting assistant secretary for international drugs and law enforcement affairs. He did not respond on Thursday morning to requests for comment.

His stinging resignation letter dated Wednesday criticized the Biden administration’s decision to deport some of the thousands who traveled from Central America and Mexico to reach the Texas border in recent days.

“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Mr. Foote wrote in the letter, which was first reported by PBS NewsHour. A top State Department official and a congressional official confirmed its authenticity.