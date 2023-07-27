‘U.S. Congress confirms aliens’ reality.

Ill-informed social media users are losing their minds over reports and posts that claim “U.S. Congress confirms aliens are real” but it is nothing but a major confusion that stems from whistleblower David Grusch’s testimony under oath at the UFO hearing on Wednesday, July 26.

The House of Oversight Committee questioned three former U.S. military officers about a couple of firsthand experiences they had with UFOs alongside several more bombshell claims leaning towards the possibilities of “non-human” lives. But, it seems like a part of David’s testimony is misconstrued, resulting in people assuming “aliens are real” and the United States government admitted to it.

‘U.S. Congress confirms aliens are real’ confusion sweeps Internet

Across different social media platforms, users are reacting to posts and memes running the caption “U.S. Congress confirms aliens are real” after the UFO hearing on Wednesday concluded.

Despite the fact that the House of Oversight Committee comprised of Congress members made some incredible claims about sightings of UFOs, and conspiracy theories associated with them, they never accepted the existence of any extraterrestrial life.

When the U.S. representative for South Carolina, Nancy Mace, asked former U.S. Intelligence officer David Grusch if he believes the government has made any kind of contact with the extraterrestrial, he simply responded: “Something I can’t discuss in a public setting.”

However, neither Congress nor the whistleblowers ever mentioned that aliens exist, much less confirmed their existence.

David Grusch gives testimony under oath during the UFO Hearing

David’s testified under oath that he’s heard about the U.S. government’s alleged involvement in recovering “non-human” biologics from a supposed site, where a UFO being flown by “non-human” pilots had crashed.

Although David did not explain what the “non-human biologics” were that he was referring to, he claimed, the “remains” are allegedly being studied.

When the Congresswoman asked if he had seen the “non-human” biologics or the supposed pilot that was piloting the UFO, David said he hadn’t, but “that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program I talked to, that are currently still on the program.

The other two witnesses, Ryan Graves, and David Fravor, claimed to have firsthand experience with UAPs while serving in the military.

Fravor’s co-pilot Alex Dietrich has spoken publicly about his encounters with unusual flying objects.

There are the faces behind the unbelievable story of the ‘Tic-Tic UFO‘ from 2004.

Some social media users believe that extraterrestrials exist

Those who didn’t watch the UFO hearing entirely are swept by the fear of aliens under the impression that the U.S. government confirmed their existence.

One wrote on X: “So Congress confirms basically that aliens are real. That’s so creepy.”

“Congress confirms aliens are real and we are just going to sit here and still pay Taxes and go on with our little boring lives,” said another.

A third person wrote: “Congress confirms aliens are real and we have UAPs that we have captured. 2023 is wild”