Tyson Fury will cheer on rival Anthony Joshua from Las Vegas to keep super fight alive

Tyson Fury will be tuning into Anthony Joshua’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk hoping a £200m super fight doesn’t get blown up in smoke by the Ukrainian.

He may be sitting on the couch in Las Vegas, watching his British counterpart.

Joshua, 31, will defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury is currently in the US, preparing for his match with Deontay wilder next month.

AJ was set to face Fury back in August, but a US arbitrator forced Fury into a third bout with Wilder.







Now both are hoping they can win their next fights to set up the undisputed clash for early next year with both teams still keen to get the bout on.

“I watch all the boxing fights, every single one that happens I watch so of course I’m going to watch a heavyweight championship fight for sure,” Fury will be fighting Wilder on October 9 via BT Sport Box Office.

“Do I want him to win? Definitely.

“Because it doesn’t make much sense in me beating Usyk up.

“I’d much prefer to beat Joshua up, it’s a bigger fight and people want to see it more.”

Fury isn’t sure what the outcome will be when Joshua and Usyk face off this weekend.

Fury should not be. This is a well-balanced bout that could go either direction.







Whoever wins will mark this down as their best career victory to date.

If Joshua wins, it will put him back in the Fury debate over who is the champion of the division.

It could be the visitor fighter.

The outsider, Usyk (34), is the one who is betting, but he is also the undisputed champion of cruiserweight, an Olympic gold medallist, and an unbeaten professional fighter.

He took down his opponent and won all four belts at lower weight. He doesn’t do away day blues.

Joshua will be three inches taller and a lot heavier than the Ukrainian.

Some believe Joshua should win the fight, but this is by no means the easiest fight of British favourite.







And Fury agrees as he dismissed fears that Usyk will be too small for his rival by citing some other heavyweights who ruled the division who were a similar size.

The WBC champion also added: “He’s got a tough fight, you know? Usyk is no mug.

“People say to me, ‘He’s too small’ and this and that but the guy is bigger than Muhammad Ali, he’s bigger than Mike Tyson and he’s bigger than Evander Holyfield.

“All them guys, big, same size and the same weight. He’s definitely a good fighter. If he [Usyk] does [win] then he will cost us a few quid.

“Then again we have lost plenty of money in the past so it doesn’t really matter, does it? There’s plenty to go around.”