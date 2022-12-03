Tyson Fury asks Daniel Dubois’ opponent Kevin Lerena to “spare him” while he is already preparing for Oleksandr Uzyk’s fight

KEVIN LERENA said Tyson Fury had asked him for southpaw sparring in advance of his proposed fight next year with Oleksandr Uzyk.

Fury returns tonight in a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora, the man he compressively beat in 2011 and 2014, defending his WBC crown.

3 Kevin Lerena & Daneil Dubois in advance of their fight Credit to AP

3 Tyson Fury before his trio fight with Derek Chisora Credit: Reuters

WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Usyk will also be in attendance for a ringside Scouting mission.

On the undercard, Lerena (ex-cruiserweight), who is now a heavyweight competitor, will be taking on Daniel Dubois (24)

Fury (34-year-old South African) claims that he has been eyeing him to spar in lefty fighting rounds, in preparation for Usyk (35)

Lerena said BetfredTyson asked me if he would let me help him spar for Usyk.

He shared my social media post and we started talking. I asked him if he would be willing to assist me if I were to fight Usyk.

“And I replied, ‘Most certainly, it would have been my pleasure. Tyson Fury is a man I would love to have as a mentor.

“If Usyk doesn’t want to fight Tyson Fury and I beat Daniel Dubois, then it’s me against Tyson Fury. Let’s see.”

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk revealed a deal is in place for the heavyweight division’s first four-belt unification.

Krassyuk said: “There is only one thing pending and that is Tyson’s fight. We are prepared to move because everything else is already in place.

“It is very likely it is going to be Saudi but, if not, we have many options to market this fight.

“It is the biggest heavyweight fight of all time, probably, so it is not going to be very complicated to place it somewhere on the planet.”