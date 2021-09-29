Tyra Banks Wears ‘Bowtie Pasta’ Dress on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks wore a showstopping burgundy House of JMC dress on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Her stylist told Insider he asked designer Julian Mendez to “build the gown fit for a Queen.”

Banks called the look “magic” on Instagram.

JoJo Siwa may have danced a sparkling cha-cha to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s hit “Rain On Me” on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars,” but host Tyra Banks’ outfit screamed “look at me” and everyone paid attention.

Banks wore a House of JMC dress in burgundy that had wings in the front. It almost seemed like Banks was being cocooned in it. The front had a shorter hemline and the back featured a long, elegant train.

The look was completed by a pair of sheer lace gloves adorned with black and brown crystal accents.

When reached by Insider, Banks’ stylist Eric Archibald said in a statement that he and his costylist Natalia Barzilai added the gloves to make a “bold statement.”

He said the goal was to highlight the host’s “amazing figure” and noted that he and his team “only had a few days” to pull off the “masterpiece.” Archibald added that he’d asked couture designer Julian Mendez to “build the gown fit for a Queen.”





Tyra Banks on “Dancing With the Stars.”



ABC/Eric McCandless







Many fans thought the look was at least good enough to eat. “WHY DOES TYRA LOOK LIKE BOWTIE PASTA WHAT ARE WE DOING????” one viewer scream-tweeted.

Tim Wronka, a reporter at Spectrum Bay News 9, joked on Twitter that Tyra looked like she belonged in “Jurassic Park,” saying that Banks was “looking like she just killed Newman.”

Amidst all of the “Jurassic Park” jokes, Banks’ dress was also compared to paper party decorations and a Neck Frilled Lizard.

Banks was unfazed by the commotion and jokes, as any bona fide supermodel would be, and continued to praise her look.

“Wings or a Fan?” she asked her Instagram followers, before commending her stylists for working “their magic to make this happen.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.