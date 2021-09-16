Tyra Banks Bursts Out About Casting For DWTS Season 30

The full Dancing With The Stars Season 30 cast list is out. Fans are really excited for this milestone season but don’t love every single cast member. In fact, plenty of fans are really riled up about the decision to cast Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s daughter. The college admissions scandal didn’t paint the family in the best light. Tyra Banks, executive producer of Dancing with the Stars, will not be beaten.

As executive producer and hostess of Dancing With The Stars, Tyra Banks isn’t interested in hearing negative comments about Olivia Jade. After her parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to jail for bribing Olivia and her sister into college, her family was a source of much drama.

“I think Olivia is so brave. I think people don’t know her, they know what happened to her,” Tyra said in an exclusive interview with ET. “She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it’s really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know.”

“She is having to deal with that and I think she’s coming to Dancing With the Stars to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability,” the DWTS went on to say. “And is she a celebrity? Not traditionally, but what is a celebrity today? If that’s the case then there’s no Instagram influencer that is a celebrity. We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change.”

If anyone else understands the Dancing With The Stars controversy, it’s Tyra Banks. But will her defense be enough to persuade Olivia Jade to dance with her?

We won’t know the official DWTS cast pairings until premiere night on Monday. However, it’s been leaked ahead of time that Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy will be partners.

Ukrainian and Russian pros are well-known for their bossiness in the ballroom. Val Chmerkovskiy is Ukrainian and won’t tolerate any silly behavior in the rehearsal room. It’s been reported that he could be very harsh with his former partner Zendaya, even though she was only a teenager at the time. But Val and Zendaya came in second place during their season. Maybe his heavy-handedness is a good thing.