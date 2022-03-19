Tyler Jacob’s Mother, American Teacher Hostaged by Russians in Ukraine, Speaks Out: “I don’t sleep”

Russians have taken hostage an American teacher in Ukraine. Tyler Jacob (28 years old) from Winona, Minnesota was taken hostage while he tried fleeing the war-torn country.

Tina Hauser is Tina’s mother and she appeals for her son’s release.

“I am beyond terrified. It is a mother’s worst nightmare coming true. I don’t sleep, and I’m just clinging to my phone hoping that I’ll get a message from him saying, ‘Hey mom, I’m here,’”Hauser.

It’s not known where Jacob is being held. Hauser said that she spoke to Jacob on Saturday morning.

“He was very scared. I could hear the scared and the fear in his voice,”Hauser.

James Hill, a psychologist from Idaho aged 67, has been confirmed as dead. Professor Hill was a professor at a college in Kyiv, and was found trapped in a hospital in Chernihiv.

In final Facebook posts, Hill wrote: “It’s a living nightmare…Bombing has intensified. No way out.”