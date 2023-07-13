Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra, shows off his six-pack in a shirtless selfie in new photos after losing 17 pounds

Tyler Baltierra of TEEN Mom fame has revealed his impressive 17-pound weight reduction in a new series of selfies.

The 31-year old shared two photos to demonstrate the differences in his abs. One was taken on May 15, and one another from Tuesday.

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra has shown off his weight loss (pictured before on May 15)

Tyler pictured earlier this week after dropping 17 pounds
Tyler pictured earlier this week after dropping 17 pounds

Tyler, pictured this week at 17 pounds lighter
He is married to Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn is his wife

Tyler displayed his six-pack in two pictures he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Teen Mom OG star – who is married to Catelynn Lowell – captioned it: “Down 17 pounds so far and maintaining my strength levels in all of my lifts.

The cut is only half done! LET’S GO.”

Tyler started his weight-loss journey in April, and has worked to overhaul his workout regime.

In June, the father posted another picture of him showing off his muscles.

The cutting season has begun! In 8 weeks, he lost 10 pounds (9 weeks left).

Slowly melt this fat percentage to see how I have been tackling this final bulk. Let’s go!

In the beginning of this year, he revealed that he had been training in hypertrophy.

Hypertrophy training focuses mostly on developing your muscles and often involves more repetitions of exercises with a lower level of intensity.

Tyler isn’t alone in posting revealing images on social networks.

Catelynn recently shared a scandalous snap of her man on her own Instagram Stories.

The reality star shared a pic of a shirtless Tyler wearing only sunglasses, a backward baseball cap, and what looked to be boxer briefs.

She replied to a prompt on social media that said, “flex with your significant other.”

Catelynn captioned this photo “YES DADDY” with an emoji of heart eyes.

FANS REACT

A Teen Mom fan shared the snap on Reddit, titling the thread, “I’m so upset that I had to see this post.”

Redditors replied to the post with comments like: “This is cringy, stupid and embarrassing.” What kind of man snaps a pic like this?

Another person said: “Cate’s teen mentality will never change. She’ll always be claiming Tyler on Facebook.”

Another fan chimed in: “The ‘yes daddy’ is more cringe than that Carly tattoo, and that’s pretty cringe to me.”

A fourth commenter joked: “Marked NSFW in case you don’t want to see Tyler’s pathetic attempt to look sexy.

One fifth Redditor added: “It’s even worse that it was a self-portrait.”

He began his weight loss journey in April

In April, he began to lose weight./tylerbaltierramtv
Catelynn has been slammed for sharing 'cringy' photos of Tyler shirtless in the past

Catelynn is being slammed after sharing “cringy” photos of Tyler in the past./catelynnmtv
Tyler and Catelynn pictured with three of their daughters

Tyler and Catelynn are pictured together with three of their daughtersTikTok

