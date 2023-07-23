Tyannie’s most memorable moment from Sweet Magnolias had to be improvised that day

Enjoy a cozy evening or afternoon watching new episodes of Sweet Magnolias. The episodes are of the highest quality. Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and based on Sherryl Woods’s books of the same name, we’ve been treasuring our time in Serenity, South Carolina ever since Netflix rolled out the series in May 2020.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will be available on Netflix Thursday July 20th, 2023.

As you’d expect, there’s lots of drama to help commemorate this as a tremendous season, especially for fans of Ty (played by Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge).

Lots of fans have shipped them from the very beginning, and the colossal question on everybody’s minds going into season 3 was this: do Ty and Annie end up together?

It’s reasonable to ask, but the writers aren’t ready to offer any concrete resolutions or explosive moments yet. The most important moment in Tyannie’s story was at the end of season.

Sure, the pair may not end up together in the definitive sense, but there’s more hope than ever before. They hold hands at the very end of season three. While not the biggest gesture, the subtlest ones can have the greatest impact.

It is obvious that the golden moment presages a romance for this couple. And it calls for a fourth season.

It’s rather baffling when considering how exquisitely perfect the moment was, but it turns out that the scene wasn’t initially intended to play out like that. Carson revealed to US Magazine in a recent interview Interview that the holding hands bit was “figured out on the day” and definitely not “in the script.” Elaborating, he addressed the inspiration and how it came to play out:

“We rehearsed the scene and we were supposed to kind of touch hands just briefly. I did one of those Mr. Darcy Pride And Prejudice things where he extends his hand and Sheryl was like, ‘Wait, hold her hand and put it behind you.’ And it was, it was just awesome.”

After reflecting on a “really special” day of production, there’s no doubt that the feeling of improvising the moment has translated for fans, amounting to something so precious to watch.

As for what the future holds for Tyannie, Carson has acknowledged that writers love taking a “slow burn” approach, arguing that “what they’re doing is turning the furnace on so gradually to get people’s excitement up.”

He said he loves the “subtle hint towards the relationship… I think that’ll cause people to want to come back [for] more. Then what? They are together. Is it true? We don’t know.”

He’s right, we don’t know, but we’re more than willing to patiently stick it out to learn the answer. Netflix is free to announce Season 4 at any moment.

Sweet Magnolias 3 season is now available to stream on Netflix.

