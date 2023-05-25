Two young people drowned in the lake of High Eske Nature Reserve as four other rescuers.

Two young people tragically drowned while four other were rescued from a lake in the beauty spot.

Following the horrific incident last night, Emergency Crews scrambled into High Eske, a nature reserve located in Tickton. East Yorkshire.

1 High Eske lake was the scene of a tragic drowning after children were pulled out.

Two young men drowned after they got into trouble in the water.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has rescued another four people, although there are no updates on their health.

In the wake of the tragic accident, the fire service issued an immediate warning to the public about open water dangers.

The statement read: “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with families and friends in this time of great sorrow.”

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Humberside Police as well as Yorkshire Ambulance Services attended and worked in concert.

As we continue our investigation into this tragic incident, the Service has closed the area to the general public.

Emergency Services advise people not to go into the water.

Open water, such as rivers, lakes and ponds etc. “Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes etc.

THE STORY IS CHANGING…

Central Recorder has the latest celebrity news and football updates, as well as real life stories, stunning pictures, and must-see videos.

Sun Online is now even better with our free app. For iPhone click You can read more about it hereFor Android, click You can read more about it here.

Please Like Us on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheSun Follow us on Twitter from the main account: @TheSun.