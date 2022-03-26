Two Years After Its Launch, Black News Channel Shuts down

Two years and two months after its inception, Black News Channel (BNC), is closing down Friday.

Multiple employees said they were individually notified that Friday would mark the end of live programming at the Tallahassee-based network. Former GOP congressman J.C. Watts launched the channel in February 2020, along with broadcast executive Bob Brillante, to reach Black audiences that were not served by other news outlets.

According to one employee, Friday’s department heads called individual employees by telephone to inform them they were being fired. “I’m disappointed in the way management handled the situation and their lack of transparency,”The staffer said. “I’m saddened because there are so many amazing journalists who care about Black and Brown stories and truly believed in the concept. Now with no notice, their lives and livelihoods are in limbo.”

The announcement came just a day after an email was sent by the human resources department announcing that employees would not be paid Friday.

“The March 25 payroll deposit will be delayed. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,”Nicole Collins, human resource VP, sent the email. “We are actively working to resolve this matter quickly, and will advise you with an update as soon as possible.”

Copy of memo sent to Black News Channel staff

Another BNC employee, who was not authorized to speak on the company’s behalf, called the situation “crazy.”

The majority stakeholder of the network is Shad Khan from Jacksonville Jaguars. But, the network has struggled to attract viewers and generate buzz. (Last November saw the launch of the Los Angeles TimesAccording to reports, Khan had invested $50 million in the channel. The channel fired at least 80 employees in December, just days before Christmas. Further cuts followed, and those employees who weren’t under contract fled. According to insiders the network has cut more than 120 workers since Christmas.

After former and current female employees sued the Black News Channel for gender discrimination, the National Association of Black Journalists has put pressure on it. These allegations allege that there was a gender-segregated workplace in which female employees were paid less than their male counterparts.

NABJ stated Friday that the organization was taking steps to support BNC employees affected due to the shutdown.

“NABJ is exploring ways to assist our members impacted by the closing. We encourage members to explore job opportunities across the industry through our NABJ Career Center at NABJCareers.org and sign up for our specialty databases,”The Statement said.

Nielsen ratings analysis was done by in 2021. It found that BNC ranked number 123 out of 124 cable news channels. Each show averaged 4,000 viewers. Fox News was No. With an average of 2.361 million primetime viewers per evening, Fox News was No.

BNC’s on-camera talent includes Sharon Reed, Mike Hill, Marc Lamont Hill, Charles Blow, Yodit Tewolde, and longtime Washington, D.C. news anchor Del Walters.