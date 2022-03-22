Two Religious Conservatives and a Marxist Walk Into a Journal

Plenty of small media start-ups these days believe they can deliver the final blow to the tottering neoliberal order. But Compact, a self-described “radical American journal” debuting this week, is taking an unusual cross-ideological approach to the task of challenging, as a note from its editors puts it, “the overclass that controls government, culture, and capital.”

“We’re here to start a two-front war on the left and the right,” Matthew Schmitz, one of the magazine’s editors, said in a recent interview with his partners, Sohrab Ahmari and Edwin Aponte.

“I’m not much of an interventionist,” Schmitz hastened to add, “except when it comes to political polemics.”

A joint venture of two religious conservatives and a Marxist populist, Compact reflects the current continuing political realignment, as the resurgence of class-based politics on both sides of the divide has scrambled ideological lines. Its mission: promoting “a strong social-democratic state that defends community — local and national, familial and religious — against a libertine left and a libertarian right.”