Two questions that even die-hard The Bear enthusiasts need answered

The Bear is back on our screens for season 2 but as the new episodes arrive, some age-old questions about the show’s name and the fate of Mikey have raised their heads.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Bear season 1*

The Bear was one of Hulu’s most popular shows in 2022. The episode 7, which featured a single, intense take, is one of its highlights.

Now, the food-loving comedy-drama is back on our screens for season 2 but some questions about the show still remain, with fans asking about the origins of The Bear’s name as well as the fate of Carmy’s brother, Michael, and how he died.

Why does the show The Bear have a name?

The Bear gets its name from a nickname given to Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, and to a lesser extent his brother Mikey, which is derived from their surname – which is pronounced ‘Bear-zatto.’

The Berzatto brother’s hoped they would open together a joint restaurant that they called The Bear in honor of their nickname, which was derived from the Berzatto family.

However, Carmy going off to become a big-time chef and Mikey’s struggles keeping The Beef afloat got in the way of their plans.

That is until the end of season 1 when Carmy and his team of chefs discover that Mikey had stashed thousands of dollars away in tomato cans which inspires Carmy to finally make his and Mikey’s dream of The Bear restaurant a reality.

When did Mikey Die in The Bear?

Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto died by suicide prior to the events of season 1.

Carmy’s tragic death was the reason he took over The Beef Restaurant and tried to bring it back into shape.

As season 1 progresses, more details about Mikey’s time running The Beef emerge and it becomes clear that the restaurant was struggling financially and he occasionally had to look to nefarious means in order to keep it afloat.

Cicero, aka Uncle Jimmy, visited Carmy multiple times to ask for repayment.

If you hadn’t guessed, the money that Carmy finds at the end of season 1 is the money that Mikey loaned from Cicero and rather than paying it back, he decides to use it to rebrand The Beef and reopen it as The Bear.

Season 2 of The Bear will finally be available on Hulu Thursday, 22nd June 2023, after season 1 concluded with an exciting change in the future.

Carmy, Sydney, and Richie continue their efforts to transform their old grimy Chicago-style sandwich shop into a restaurant of the highest level.

As they strip the joint down to its bones, the crew are faced with transformational journeys of their own as they’re each forced to confront their respective pasts and decide on what paths they want to take in the future.

Opening a restaurant is much more difficult than managing an established one. Carmy’s team must juggle a lot of paperwork and planning, as well as the stress of having to create a brand new menu.

The Bear Season 2 is now available on Netflix Hulu The film will premiere in the US on June 22, while viewers from around the world can watch it on Disney+ On July 19.

Call the Samaritans on 116 123 for free if any of the issues discussed in this article affect you or if would like to speak with someone. You can email them as well at [email protected] Visit samaritans.org for more information. Samaritans US is the best place to find out more about Samaritans in the US.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or by texting 741741. Americans are now able to call or text 988 in order to talk to a professional counsellor.

