Two Disney-Themed Hand Sanitizers Were Recalled, How To Get Refund

Hand sanitizer usually makes people feel safer, killing germs and keeping hands clean. However, the FDA has just announced a recall of two Disney-themed sanitizers after it was discovered they could contain harmful chemicals.

Why The Hand Sanitizers Are Dangerous

According to information from the FDA’s website, Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling both The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations, and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% blue formulation.

After the hand sanitizers were tested, it was discovered that The Mandalorian sanitizer contained benzene, a human carcinogen. Long-term exposure to benzene can cause leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, in addition to blood disorders.

The Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer contained methanol, which is extremely dangerous. Ingesting as little as one ounce of the substance can cause irreversible damage to the nervous system, blindness, and even death. It can also cause poisoning and systemic acidosis, which can lead to kidney failure.

According to the FDA website, “Upon being notified of the testing results by FDA in late February 2022, Best Brands promptly investigated and determined that both of the affected lots were produced during the months of April and May 2020 and confirmed that the affected lots had already been removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.”

“To date, Best Brands has not received any reports of adverse events related to these voluntarily recalled lots, or for any other finished product lots of its Ethyl Alcohol 68% Hand Sanitizer products,” it continued.

How To Get A Refund

Consumers that have Lot: 20E21 (Exp. 9/30/22) of The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations in 2.11 fl. oz. bottles, and Lot: 20D21 (Exp. 6/30/22) of Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in the blue formulation in 2.11 fl. oz. bottles should immediately stop using the products. They should also discard the hand sanitizers as soon as possible.

Those who are seeking a refund can contact Best Brands at [email protected] The FDA also advised that anyone experiencing health problems possibly related to the use of the sanitizers should contact their healthcare provider and report their reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

