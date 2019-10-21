Twitter’s New True Dark Mode | Lights Out Feature

Twitter, the notable news and microblogging social media platform has reportedly rolled out a new theme, a dark theme, namely “Lights Out” for the smartphone running with Android OS. The dark theme was rolled out in the Android ecosystem almost after six months of being rolled out on the iOS devices, earlier in March.

Nevertheless, Twitter’s alpha version would have a new feature. In addition to this, the Lights Out mode is exclusively different from the conventional dark theme. Further, it works well only with smartphones with OLED display. Lights Out turn Twitter’s User Interface into pitch-black color rather than grey/dark blue color which takes place in Dark Theme. The new feature would help the android devices in conserving battery, significantly.

How can the users switch to Lights Out mode?

Lights Out mode is only confined to Twitter apps. The users have to first go to the settings and then to the privacy option right from the app. There the users would find an option, namely display & sound button. Upon clicking the option, you would be shown an appearance menu with dark mode, and here you’d find a couple of option Lights Out and Dim. Only the alpha users would see the Lights Out option.

Then you’ve to click of Lights Out and simply activate the mode on the device. The recent reports are suggesting that the dark mode which is confined to Android smartphone with OLED-Display is available for the users who currently run the alpha version 8.19.0-alpha.03 for Android.

Currently, the Lights Out mode is only available for very few Android devices. It is currently unknown as to when the pitch-black theme would roll out for the users.