Twitter Reacts To Daniel Craig’s Pink Velvet Jacket, from a bespoke shop in Mayfair, London.

Daniel Craig sported a pink velvet jacket during the premiere of No Time To Die in London but it’s safe to say that his outfit has received mixed reactions on social media.

Craig’s fifth and final Bond movie hosted its world premiere in London on Tuesday (September 28th) after an 18-month delay.

No Time To Die had been delayed multiple times. However, it will finally be released in UK cinemas on September 30th and US cinemas on October 8th.

Craig, who has portrayed James Bond in five films for 15 years, wore an elegant pink jacket to the red carpet.

Daniel Craig stuns in a pink jacket

The 53-year-old British star appeared in a pink velvet vintage jacket for the world premiere of his last outing as James Bond.

Craig paired his look with a black shirt and trousers with a black bow tie.

Recently, colorful jackets are in fashion. American actor Jason Sudeikis donned a velvet blue suit to the Emmys while Seth Rogen wore an orange tuxedo jacket.

Craig’s outfit has become the talk of social media as fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions.

Where is Craig’s jacket from?

The actor wore a velvet jacket from The Anderson & Sheppard, a bespoke shop and haberdashery based in Mayfair, London.

Opened in 1906, the company is “for men who wish to dress in comfortable, understated elegance”, their website explains.

There are trousers, casual jackets, and sweaters for sale.

For more information, you can visit their website and official Instagram page.

Twitter reacts to Craig’s jacket

As usual, Twitter users haven’t missed the opportunity to share their thoughts about a celebrity’s outfit.

A lot of people thought that only Daniel Craig would be able to pull off a pink jacket for a world premiere.

“Daniel Craig is getting a lot of hate for his suede dinner jacket but I just want to put on the record that I think it’s fabulous!” tweeted one person.

Another one said: “Yes, I think Daniel Craig’s velvet jacket stole the show at the James Bond premiere.”

Meanwhile, there are some fans who weren’t impressed by the blazer.

“I love Daniel Craig…But that jacket, Just no!” shared one fan.

“Not gonna lie, I’m not feeling the jacket… Did Daniel Craig give the stylist the night off?” tweeted someone else.

