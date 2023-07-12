Twitter mistakenly thought that Kathryn Celestre’s catwalk was AI-generated

In a world where AI and CGI have been taking over, Twitter users found it hard to believe that Kathryn Celestre’s walk was real.

AI, filters, and CGIs have slowly been taking over social media and people are finding it hard to differentiate between what’s real and fake. In turn, fake news has been spread online. Something similar happened recently when people on the internet thought that Kathryn Celestre’s catwalk was a work of AI.

Kathryn Celestre’s catwalk confused for AI-generated video

The Twitter community was able to view the tweets of a number of users on 10 July. You can also watch the video below. of Kathryn’s catwalk and it did not take long for it to go viral on other social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and more.

Many people were amazed by Kathryn’s walk and some were even convinced that it was a work of AI. One user wrote: “The fact that this is AI generated is absolutely insane.” Another added: “I thought it was just a filter.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s based on a real person because she looks so familiar but yeah that’s definitely CGI,” another commented. “If you can’t tell it’s AI it’s on you,” said one more.

Kathryn Celestre – What We Know

Kathryn has worked with many brands throughout the years. Her work is displayed on various social media platforms.

Kathryn currently has 52.2k Twitter followers, 212k TikTok fans, and 207k Instagram followers.

Kathryn posts not only her modelling videos, but also her fitness workouts. Kathryn has also collaborated with social media influencers to do the same.

The tweets about Kathryn’s catwalk being a work of AI is a perfect example of how fake news spread on social media. It is important to always double-check information you come across online.

