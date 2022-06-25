Twitter Isn’t Holding Back On Donald Trump’s Comments About The Roe V. Wade Decision

In a statement shared by The Hill, Donald Trump reminded anti-choicers of what he accomplished for them as president, saying, “I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” Twitter reacted to the former prez piping up by pondering whether he’s ever paid for any abortions, suggesting that he doesn’t really care about the issue one way or another, and reminding him that the January 6 hearings are still ongoing.

“Judges picked by a criminal,” one person tweeted. “Trump doesn’t give a s*** about abortion. He just wants the attention off him. We are not going to forget about YOUR failed coup attempt,” another wrote. A third netizen came up with an alternative headline for The Hill’s story about Trump’s remarks: “Florida man who incited a deadly riot is pro-life.”

In a May episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel joked, “It almost feels like maybe we shouldn’t have let the host of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ pick three Supreme Court justices.” Kimmel also reminded his viewers that Trump described himself as pro-choice on a 1999 episode of “Meet the Press.” It seems that the potential 2024 presidential candidate has changed his stance, but according to a report by The New York Times, behind closed doors, Trump has warned members of his party that the Roe ruling could turn out to be “bad for Republicans.”