Twitter, Instagram and Threads

Meta’s latest development Threads has gone viral as users see it as Instagram’s version of Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg announced the news of Threads’ launch on July 5 and later revealed Thirty million people signed up for the service on its first day.

How does Threads compare to Twitter? How does Threads compare to Instagram? Let’s take a look at the features of the new app, how it works with Instagram, and what Zuckerberg has said about Meta’s latest technological development…

How does Threads compare with Twitter?

Meta’s new Threads app is intended to be Twitter’s main competitor. The app allows you to share short text messages and take part in conversations with other users. Each post can contain up 500 characters.

Videos and pictures up to 5 minutes long can be included. Videos on Twitter last 2 minutes and 20 seconds, while tweets only have 280 characters (unless you subscribe to Twitter Blue).

Unlike Twitter, there won’t be trending stories and there does not seem to be hashtags.

In a thread, Mark Zuckerberg said that they will be focusing on “kindness and making this a friendly place“.

Elon Musk may not have directly reacted to Threads but he has certainly taken note of it. Share this article a tweet on July 6 that read: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

The Threads App vs. Instagram

Threads is different from Instagram, but you will need an Instagram account in order to sign up.

The Instagram account and verification are carried over to Threads, but there is also the option of customising your profile.

Similar to Twitter, Threads allows you to post both images and text.

Threads lets you follow people that you are already familiar with on Instagram, as well other users. You will receive threads and recommendations from both new and old creators.

Threads users can easily share their Instagram posts on Instagram, or as a hyperlink to other platforms.

What about Twitter?

Replying to a Threads user, Mark Zuckerberg said that “it’ll take some time” for Threads to possibly become bigger than Twitter. However, he thinks there “should be a public conversations app with 1bn+ people on it.”

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this, but hasn’t nailed it,” he Writer. “Hopefully we will.”

The Meta CEO stated that it is important to maintain Threads’ friendliness in another Threads discussion.

He explained: “I think it’s possible and will ultimately be the key to its success.”

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other that while Twitter is “often imitated”, the community can “never be duplicated”.

She wrote that on Twitter, “everyone’s voice matters”.

“Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter YOU can be real. YOU built the Twitter community,” Yaccarino continued.