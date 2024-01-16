Twinning on Air: CBS Morning Show Host Makes Waves with Pregnancy Announcement

Pregnant Twin Surprise: Clarke Finney’s Exciting Baby Announcement

Clarke Finney, the CBS personality from Great Day SA has made an adorable pregnancy reveal. She shared the delightful news of expecting twins with her husband, Esai Romo on Instagram and Facebook in a special and unique way. The couple announced the big baby news by holding up a customized newspaper with headlines about their double joy.

Clarke Finney’s Pregnancy Announcement

In her post, Finney wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: I’M PREGNANT!!” expressing her excitement for the new chapter in their lives and her gratitude towards her wonderful husband who has been taking such good care of her. She further mentioned her pride in their journey as a couple and her anticipation of becoming a great parent. Finney’s message conveyed her eagerness to experience motherhood, and the joy of having not one, but two babies on the way.

Healthy Twins Ready for Spring 2024

The expectant mother revealed that despite the many obstacles they had faced in the last few months, the twins are healthy and getting ready to join the world in spring 2024. This information warmed the hearts of her friends, family, and fans alike, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest additions to the family.

More Exciting News to Come

While the couple didn’t reveal the gender of their babies, they hinted at sharing more exciting news soon. This leaves fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next update in this joyful journey of the Finney-Romo family.

Joy Amidst Challenges

The pregnancy announcement brought joy and hope to Finney’s life, as she has been privately battling a brain injury. Just days before she shared her pregnancy news, she disclosed the personal struggle she had been silently enduring. The disclosure explained her recent absence from television, shedding light on the underlying cause for her hiatus.

A Message of Love and Resilience

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, Finney expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received from her community. She revealed the challenges she faces as she re-learns everything due to her brain injury, but her unwavering love for her viewers and passion for journalism remain intact. Finney expressed her eagerness to fully recover and return to serving her community, expressing deep appreciation for the medical staff and therapists who have been by her side throughout her journey to recovery. Her message radiated resilience, love, and a strong determination to bounce back and overcome these challenges to embrace her beloved role as a journalist and community server.

As Clarke Finney takes on this new chapter in her life, filled with the joy of expecting twins, her uplifting and inspiring spirit continues to shine through. Her fans rally around her, offering prayers and support, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest members of the Finney-Romo family, while joining her in the hopeful anticipation of a strong recovery.