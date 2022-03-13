Twilight’s Ashley Greene On Alice Cullen Being Many Fans’ ‘Gay Awakening’

This November It has been ten years since last Twilight Film In theaters. The mania surrounding the vampire love story continues a decade later. Robert Pattinson eloquently said it recently. “It’s not even cool to be a [ Twilight ] hater anymore.”Ashley Greene says that Team Alice continues to thrive despite the fact that more people are interested in the story of how the lion fell for the lamb. Many fans refer to her character as their “Alice”! “gay awakening.”

Alice Cullen, the star’s beloved Alice Cullen, had amazing precognitive abilities A bubbly personality, Alice was the object of many queer kids’ affections. She opted to skip picking between Team Edward or Team Jacob for Team Alice. Even though Bella Swan was subject to so much drama, Alice would have treated her objectively as a queen if Stephenie Meyer hadn’t explored the story romantically.

Ashley Greene, who spent a decade playing Alice in the franchise’s films, is now ready to host her podcast. The Twilight EffectThe article is based on her work in the film industry. When speaking to Insider About fans approaching her now she shared her feelings regarding how her character was received by gay supporters:

One thing I have noticed is that many people now say that Alice was their gay awakening. … The first time someone told me, I cried. I thought, “That’s amazing!” We all know how much Twilight affected people. However, it was so special to be able let people be themselves.

Ashley Greene is passionate about Alice Cullen, a gay icon for young women who were initially attracted to the character and have been a huge fan of the series. As the actress shared, she wouldn’t get approached about being part of people’s “gay awakening”The movies were released in theaters for the first time, but fans today are more open to it. Greene claimed that she can. “fully recognize how and why”Alice was that character for many.

TwilightThis is one of the many TV shows and movies that LGBTQ+ people credit with helping them to discover their sexual identity. Others examples include Buffy the Vampire SlayerThe Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Star Wars, Kill Bill And the The Last Airbender franchise. A lot of hot people are grouped together seems to be the common denominator, and the vampire franchise certainly has that double-edged sword. Greene also expressed her opinion on the franchise’s relevance:

It’s great to see your peers commend you for your work even though it was done 10+ years ago. It’s very cool to see. We all knew that “Twilight” was a special film when it was released in theaters. It’s amazing to see it still have the same kind of success 10 years later.

This sounds like something Alice Cullen would not have predicted. Twilight The phenomenon would continue to pulse in 2022. Ashley Greene’s The Twilight EffectThe conversation will continue to flow, as Melanie will be sharing memories about the franchise with the actress. “Mel” Howe. She will also be Reuniting with castmates they would like to share their stories. The actress already has Some are hintted at “drama”Set It was at the time. She might even go deeper into her character’s status among queer franchise devotees.