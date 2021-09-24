TV hosts ‘squabble on air’ over ‘woke’ joke slamming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Tensions simmered on Nine’s Today show on Friday after co-host Allison Langdon joked that newsreader Alex Cullen was secretly ‘woke’ when discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Alex was reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit the New York City on Thursday, when he made a joke about them being ‘woke’.

Allison quickly struck a nerve, suggesting that Alex was as progressive politically as Megan and Harry.

Alex was careful to mention that Alex and Megan were due to perform at a concert hosted live by Global Citizen. Hugh Evans is an Australian-born advocacy group dedicated to ending poverty.











“[Evans] knows how to pull a crowd,” remarked co-host Karl Stefanovic, adding: “… a very woke crowd.”

“He sure does! You can’t get more woke than those two, can you?” Replied Cullen, to which Stefanovic echoed: “You can’t!”

But Allison soon chimed in: "Listen to you when you're calling out wokeness!" she said, implying her colleague was just as 'woke' as the Sussexes.









Leaping to his colleague’s defense, Karl interjected: “Ally, that was very personal. We can [have a] go at Harry and Megs, but not people you work with every day.”

Allison laughed it off and asked Alex: “Are you okay? I don’t know if we are… Sorry, my friend!”

"I will be [okay]," replied Alex, shuffling his notes at the news desk.











The Today show then threw to a live cross with roving weather reporter Tim Davies, who made light of the situation in the studio.

“Well, I woke up this morning. That’s about as woke as I’m going to get,” He stated.

Harry and Meghan went on their first major trip together to the Big Apple this week. This included a visit to the One World Trade Center. It is located at the site of the twin towers that were destroyed in September 11 attacks.

The couple made their first public appearance since Lilibet’s June birth.

