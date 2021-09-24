TV host sits outside door as webcam model masturbates and is mortified by what she hears

A TV presenter was clearly shocked by what she heard emanating from a webcam model’s room while she sat outside.

Alice Levine, an ex-Radio 1 presenter, has been following couples’ sex lives as part of the Channel 4 series Sex Actually.

On Wednesday’s episode, Sam and Nikita discussed how they fell in love during lockdown and began making explicit webcam content.

And although Alice is no stranger to erotic scenes – she is a host on the award-winning podcast ‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’ – one steamy session almost became too awkward to bear.









Using an evening to film a masturbation routine for his followers, she decided to wait outside while Sam got underway.

“I’ll linger because I’m aware that I’m not setting the mood for you”She acknowledged it.

The tattooed webcam model laughed awkwardly, saying: “Haha it’s fine, it’s fine.” He then gave a quick salute, before closing the door and getting to work.

Unable to control her smirk, Alice turned to the camera, grinning: “Here we go”.









All was quiet at first, with the presenter asking: “How do we know when it’s started?” But then, some suspect noises could be heard coming from the bedroom.

Alice was seen covering her head with her hands and trying to keep her cool.

“I can hear him breathing,” She grinned.

Then, suddenly, it was over. Alice noted: “I think I can hear him putting his pants on”.

Alice said hello to Sam and asked him how his session was.

“Yeah, hot man, I am dripping with sweat”Sam replied.

“I feel relieved… I got footage filmed, got a few pictures taken, and probably lost half a pound in sweat.”

In the documentary episode, Sam explained to Alice his relationship with Nikita, his girlfriend. They sex for both pleasure and money.

He noted that although Sam is straight, most people who pay for his content tend to be men.

“Even to say that 90% of my fans are men would probably be an understatement”He suggested.









“I think that’s why I’m at an advantage in this industry, this is how male performers make money, is from gay men.

“It’s a business transaction at the end of the day. Emotions stay out of it.”

And Nikita claimed that this fact has also made it easier for her to navigate their relationship.

“It’s almost nicer to have the attention from males rather than females. That can sound hypocritical from me, because obviously 95% of my followers are all straight men… but I think it’s just the way my hormones are programmed,” She agreed.