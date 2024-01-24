Turn Your Loved One’s Ashes into Musical Memories with Innovative Vinyl Record Technology

Turning Ashes Into Vinyl Records: A Unique Way to Remember the Deceased

ASHES can now go into a vinyl record — letting the dead communicate from beyond the groove.

Incinerated remains are pressed into a seven or 12-inch, so the bereaved can take their loved ones for a spin on the “urntable”.

A Unique Way to Preserve Memories

Audio recordings from the deceased can also be incorporated in a new deal offered by Wessex Vale Crematorium in Southampton.

However, it is far from dead cheap — costing £1,490 for a single record.

The Process of Memorialization

Manager Lisa Johnson said: “What you receive is a real playable vinyl record containing around 18 minutes of audio on each side, along with a small amount of the ashes.

“Many people choose to include recordings of special occasions or conversations with their loved ones.”

A Cathartic Experience for the Grieving

The ashes are added in a “unique” pressing process by Yorkshire-based label Vinyly.

Owner Jason Leach said: “We have developed a unique additional process that enables us to press a small amount of a loved one’s ashes into real vinyl records, creating an audio-visual memento.

“The first step is the collation of the content – this can be collaborative and is, we have learned, often a cathartic experience, with friends and family contributing photographs and words, voicemails, answerphone messages and recordings of special times.”