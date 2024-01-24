Turn Your Loved One’s Ashes into Musical Memories with Innovative Vinyl Record Technology

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Turning Ashes Into Vinyl Records: A Unique Way to Remember the Deceased

ASHES can now go into a vinyl record — letting the dead communicate from beyond the groove.

Incinerated remains are pressed into a seven or 12-inch, so the bereaved can take their loved ones for a spin on the “urntable”.

A Unique Way to Preserve Memories

Audio recordings from the deceased can also be incorporated in a new deal offered by Wessex Vale Crematorium in Southampton.

However, it is far from dead cheap — costing £1,490 for a single record.

The Process of Memorialization

Manager Lisa Johnson said: “What you receive is a real playable vinyl record containing around 18 minutes of audio on each side, along with a small amount of the ashes.

“Many people choose to include recordings of special occasions or conversations with their loved ones.”

A Cathartic Experience for the Grieving

The ashes are added in a “unique” pressing process by Yorkshire-based label Vinyly.

Owner Jason Leach said: “We have developed a unique additional process that enables us to press a small amount of a loved one’s ashes into real vinyl records, creating an audio-visual memento.

“The first step is the collation of the content – this can be collaborative and is, we have learned, often a cathartic experience, with friends and family contributing photographs and words, voicemails, answerphone messages and recordings of special times.”

Latest News

Previous article
Unveiling Thanos’ Secret Role: How He Saved the MCU from an Even Deadlier Villain

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact