Tuesday April 11, GH Spoilers: Suspicious links, Worried Mothers, and Sudden Sleuths

General Hospital (GH), spoilers and updates Tuesday April 11, tease suspect links, worried mothers and sudden sleuths. PDPD Commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) suspects two cases are linked, Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is a worried mom, and Liesl Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) loved ones find themselves sudden sleuths.

General Hospital Spoilers – Jordan Ashford Shares Her Suspicions

Jordan believes that the two cases may be linked to Robert Scorpio, District Attorney and Detective Dante Falconeri. (Dominic Zampprogna) It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or Sherlock Holmes to think that perhaps Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is behind both cases. Her knowledge already includes the fact that Anna Devane (Finola) was murdered and Eileen Ashby, (Heather Mazur), was also shot.

She is probably linking Anna’s and Ace Prince-Cassadine’s (Joey and Jay Clay) kidnapping to Victor. Does she know Liesl is gone? Do she really want to risk police power by wasting it on a former fugitive or not?

GH Spoilers – Worried Mom

In her room at General Hospital, Esmé cries as she asks a question of Laura Collins (Genie Francis). She wants to know if Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) didn’t take her son, then who did? Because Laura recognized Victor’s bodyguard Ambrose (Charles Ambrose), on security footage of Victor and the child, she knows Victor is responsible for the kidnapping. But Nikolas has been missing for months now-Esmé does remember he tried to get her to sign her baby away to him before he disappeared. Laura also knows that Nikolas hid his survival last time. “died” Working with Victor was also a game of dead.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sudden Sleuths

The Metro Court Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and Scott Baldwin (Kinshriner) talks about Liesl’s sudden disappearance, but Nina seems to think no one cares. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) are on the case, but it’s not happening quickly enough for Nina. Nina is super frustrated as she tells Scott they’ll have to find Liesl on their own.

It was a bad sign that Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) charm was found in the crawlspace under the stage where Liesl disappeared from the disappearing cabinet. Now Nina is worried about losing both her aunt and her remaining daughter, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) since Liesl’s bone marrow was her only known hope.

GH Spoilers – Willow Tait Worries While Carly Spencer Looks Concerned

Willow (Laura Wright), worries at Quartermaine’s gatehouse. Drew Cain, (Cameron Mathison), was there to give the bad news. Carly is more worried that Willow worries about Nina Jones (Kirsten storms), and Maxie Jones(Cameron Mathison), than she is for her own bone marrow donor.

Willow has shown great compassion to Maxie’s birth mother. Carly doesn’t look like she thinks it’s appropriate for anyone else to worry about Liesl being missing except her, Willow and their family circle, and only because of the bone marrow.

General Hospital Spoilers – Victor Cassadine Informs Spencer Cassadine

Victor, aboard the Haunted star informs Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), that he took him there for another reason. Spencer discovers that he was kidnapped and taken by the Cassadine patriarch along with baby Ace. He is now fighting for his freedom. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has stowed away and was peeking out from behind a curtain as Spencer offered to stay with Victor if he’d take Ace back to his mother. Spencer is determined to bring Ace along, and she will follow her lead.

Trina joining the team will make Spencer even more determined. That is the last thing he wanted to happen, but she’s there!

GH Spoilers: – Sonny Corinthos Springs Into Action

Sonny jumps to action and tells Dex that Victor has to be stopped. He knows that all roads lead to Victor Cassadine from Ace’s kidnapping to Liesl being missing. Soon, they’ll realize Spencer and Trina are missing too, and it won’t take long to make the connection that Victor is behind all of it! He knows their lives are at stake as well as Willow’s and he won’t give up until Victor’s found and taken down.

Keep up-to-date with everything that is happening at GH. Keep checking this site often to get the latest news and spoilers about General Hospital.