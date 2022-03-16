Tucker Carlson: “Who’s siding for Putin?” Three years after he declared he was rooting for Russia, Tucker Carlson asks: “Who’s siding with Putin?”

Tucker Carlson has been making headlines in recent weeks. Mother Jones reported that it had obtained a 12-page document from the Kremlin that instructed state-friendly media outlets to air footage of Tucker’s show on Fox News.

It also summed up Carlson’s take on the invasion of Ukraine as: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security.”

It led many to look back at Carlson’s comments surrounding Putin and Russia, and now resurfaced footage from 2019 shows the presenter saying he was ‘rooting for Russia’As tensions rose around Ukraine.

The presenter now asks, “Who’s siding with Putin?” A recent episode of Tucker Carlson TonightHe said that he was only a few years old.

As journalist Aaron Rupar posted on Twitter, back in 2019 Carlson said: “Why do I care what’s going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? I am serious. I should root for Russia. And I am.”

The clip is then juxtaposed with footage of Carlson in 2022, who claims: “Who is siding with Putin? That’s something I’ve never seen.

It comes after reports that the Kremlin is happy for Russian people to listen to Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, as other outlets are censored in the country.

Mother Jones received this memo. It reads: “It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally.”

The presenter stated that in 2019, he was rooting to Russia.

A Tucker quote is also included in the memo, which Kremlin officials truly enjoyed: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?”

Carlson previously asked viewers why they hate Putin.US allies are rebukedRecently, for taking action against Russian state television RT.

