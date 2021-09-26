Tucker Carlson Says 'F-- Them' After ADL Calls for His Firing Over Replacement Theory (Video)

Tucker Carlson doesn’t appear to be worried that his job is under any kind of risk due to the Anti-Defamation League’s demand that he be fired because he keeps using rhetoric advancing the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory. Because he felt comfortable enough on Friday that when asked about it, he said, “Oh, f— them.”

For instance, on Carlson’s Wednesday evening show, he said that the Biden administration is trying to “change the racial mix of the country” in what he calls “the great replacement” of White people. In response, ADL reiterated previous calls for Fox to ax him.

Tucker’s f-bomb response came Friday night while appearing on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“Oh, f— them,” he told Kelly of ADL. “The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism. That’s a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it’s operated by a guy who’s… just an apparatchik of the Democratic Party.”

He went on: “The source of our strength is non-White DNA? I mean, how could you say something like that? Really? So, people’s value to the country is determined by their genes and their skin color? That’s like Nazi stuff.

“I’m 52. I grew up in a country that tried really, really hard – didn’t always succeed, but certainly tried as a matter of official policy – to be colorblind, and to judge people not on their appearances, but on what they do and the choices that the make, on their character, on their inherent moral value.”

You can check out a portion of the interview in the clip above.

While Carlson consistently insists he is not a white supremacist, he has for some time made statements that experts note are very similar to rhetoric associated with “Great Replacement.” Last month he insisted there are non-white people “cheering the extinction of white people.” Before that, he appeared on “Fox and Friends” to suggest that the Biden administration is “bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose” to sway the outcome of elections.

He made similar comments back in April, which led to the first time the head of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, called for his firing for giving credence to the “antisemitic, racist, and toxic” conspiracy theory.