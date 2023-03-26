Tucker Carlson Blamed for His Portrayal of the Jan. 6 Insurrection

Numerous lawmakers condemned Tucker Carlson’s Fox News interview on Jan. 6. According to the Capitol Police Chief, Carlson’s report is “filled with misleading and offensive conclusions”, and that he was only able to “cherry-pick from calmer times” during the riot.  Brian Sicknick, a capitol officer, was among the five who died from the attack in the following days. According to the medical examiner, “all that happened” January 6th had “played an important role in Sicknick’s condition.”

