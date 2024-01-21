Tubi: Stream Top Mystery Movies Now – Uncover the Best of the Best!

“Knives Out” Now Streaming on Tubi – Watch This Must-See Mystery Movie for Free!

The knives are out in this whodunnit movie, just added to Tubi.

Discover “Knives Out” – The Best Mystery Movie on Tubi

For those on a budget, Tubi has quickly become a go-to streaming service. Enjoying a reputation for low-budget, obscure titles, Tubi also offers an impressive catalog of major studio releases. Among this month’s catalog additions is the addition of one of the best mystery movies of all time to Tubi.

The Plot of “Knives Out” – A Game-Changing Mystery Movie

Part of Tubi’s January 2024 catalog additions, “Knives Out” is now available for streaming, free of charge. Released in 2019, “Knives Out” aimed to reinvent the “whodunnit” thriller genre. Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc, investigating the mysterious death of a beloved mystery author, aptly portrayed by Christopher Plummer. With a cast of potential suspects, including the author’s business-focused kids (Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon), freeloading grandson (Chris Evans), hippy daughter-in-law (Toni Collette), and reserved private nurse (Ana de Armas), the suspense is palpable. (Photo: Lionsgate) A Fresh Take on Mystery Movies

The setup may seem typical, but writer-director Rian Johnson’s approach to unfolding the mystery makes “Knives Out” feel remarkably fresh. If you enjoyed the island thriller “Glass Onion” from 2022, “Knives Out” is the predecessor, offering a similarly unconventional take on the whodunnit genre. Set in a stunning New England mansion, this wintery flick provides a stark contrast to the island thriller, but it’s another Benoit Blanc case worth solving.

Watch “Knives Out” Now on Tubi – For Free!

You can start watching “Knives Out” now on Tubi. While you’ll encounter some commercials, you’ll avoid having to pay to rent or buy the film. Plus, unlike cable or broadcast viewing, you’ll be able to watch the entire movie without scenes being cut or any content removed due to TV practices and standards.

Other Noteworthy Movies Added to Tubi in January

Aside from “Knives Out,” other popular movies were added to Tubi in January, including “Heat,” “It” (2017), “Barry Lyndon,” “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral,” “Rudy,” “Zombieland,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “New Jack City,” and several “House Party” movies.