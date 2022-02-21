Trying to Find the Best Instant Coffee + Photos

As with the Chock Full o’ Nuts brand, I had to get a larger container of Nescafé instant coffee.





I’m glad I liked it since the container is so big.



Erin Ajello







Priced at $10.49, the 7-ounce container of Nescafé Taster’s Choice House Blend said it should make 105 servings. Thankfully, I’m looking forward to using it again.

The first thing I noticed about it was that it smelled just like real coffee beans.

I found that the coffee was actually in between a light and medium roast, as the bottle promised, and it tasted wonderful.

It was rich with no aftertaste or bitterness, and it reminded me of a fresh-brewed cup from a coffee chain.